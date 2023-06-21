Lewis Hamilton Fans Lose Their Mind After Famous HBO Director Spotted Filming Mercedes Superstar in Paris

Lewis Hamilton, one of the most famous athletes in the world, never made his desire of starring in Hollywood a secret. Well, it may not be Hollywood, but famous HBO director Robert Alexander was recently spotted filming the seven-time world champion at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show in Paris. This has led to some fans believe that a show involving Hamilton will be released soon.

Hamilton is a huge fan of fashion, and he hid it. Every race weekend, the 38-year-old arrives at the paddock in style. He wears some of the most fashionable clothes from luxurious brands and catches the eyes of fans and photographers alike. In his free time, Hamilton often travels to various prestigious fashion shows all over the world.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/21metgala/status/1671293873010647040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hamilton is spending his most recent break from F1 activities in Paris. He was sporting a Louis Vuitton outfit at their 2024 Spring Collection Runway show in the city of lights. Some fans, however, got a glimpse of someone who was following him close behind.

Fans speculate Lewis Hamilton is part of an HBO show

Robert Alexander is a famous director, who has been the brains behind two extremely famous shows- ‘A Man Named Scott (2021)’ and ‘The Shop’ (2018). In a video shared by Athena on Twitter, Hamilton is seen posing in front of the camera wearing his Louis Vuitton outfit.

Behind him, Robert Alexander was filming something using a proper camera. On closer look, it appears as though he was filming Hamilton. As soon as fans saw this on social media, they started wondering if HBO is planning on doing something involving Hamilton.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tarmactorque/status/1671269549151272967?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“Lewis is being followed by Robert Alexander, Director for HBO’s the shop,” Athena wrote. “Whatever they’re cooking, we’re def going to eat!”

The same fan also pointed out that someone was following Hamilton in Miami and Monaco too. Rumors suggest that it could be part of the same HBO show, or his ongoing Apple TV documentary’s production.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tarmactorque/status/1664356780296609798?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hamilton’s dream of starring in movies

Hamilton is not someone who shies away from the camera. In fact, he has reiterated his desire to be a part of a mainstream movie for a long time now. Currently, he is working together with Hollywood starlet Brad Pitt. They are producing a F1 movie, where Pitt plays the role of an F1 driver.

In the latest season of Netflix’s Drive to Survive, Hamilton even suggested that he may take a break from F1, if there is an opening in Tom Cruise’s next installment of the Top Gun franchise.

For now, however, fans are eagerly waiting for his documentary to come out, and are also eager to see what his film with Pitt has in store.