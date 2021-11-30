“If you argue with Kimi, the problem is not him, the problem is you”– Sebastian Vettel thinks Kimi Raikkonen can never be wrong

Sebastian Vettel having a considerably long experience with Kimi Raikkonen believes that you would hardly see anyone disagreeing with him.

Sebastian Vettel, who was paired with Kimi Raikkonen in Ferrari upon his arrival at the Maranello based team, shares his thoughts about Kimi Raikkonen ahead of the Finnish race driver’s retirement.

According to him, the Iceman is among the most composed personalities in F1. Moreover, he confessed that Raikkonen would be missed in F1 in his absence.

“Will he be missed? Yes,” assessed Vettel, Raikkonen’s Ferrari team-mate of four years. “I think he was a true character and I enjoyed the time that I had with him as a team-mate but to be fair, I got to know him already before.

“He is probably one of the very few drivers that I have met from day one until the present day that hasn’t changed in a sense that he has been very open, welcoming me as a young child or a young kid when I entered Formula 1.”

“And at that time he was probably the most established Formula 1 driver, at least one of them. Great respect. I don’t think you can have an argument or a problem with Kimi. If you do, the problem is not him, the problem is you.”

Also read: Sebastian Vettel dismisses Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen teammate support concept

Sebastian Vettel believes the time is clicking

Vettel seeing Raikkonen retire from F1, realizes that time is clicking away more rapidly than he ever thought. Further, he claims he will miss the Iceman’s “silence”.

A good time to bring this back Michael Schumacher 🐐 vs Kimi Raikkonen🐐 It’s incredible how Kimi managed to score a point in this race (after all the things he went through) 😆 pic.twitter.com/44nHSl2xKt — Blitz (@Blitz88705680) November 25, 2021

“Time goes one way and at one point time comes for him, at some point time will come for me and at some point, time will come for Lando [Norris], even though that is a long way to go. It is probably the most natural thing.”

“He is a great person and I am sure we will stay in touch so I wish him all the best and I will miss the silence.”

Also read: Sebastian Vettel says that he does not consider Formula 1 drivers to be ‘stars’