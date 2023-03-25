Old-Timers Lewis Hamilton & Fernando Alonso With Targets On Their Backs As F1 Race Winner Shares Brutal Reality With Cartoon Example

Few movies honor the racing world thoroughly, and even fewer shed their spotlight on F1. However, one iconic homologation of the racing world is the Pixar movie, Cars. Although it focuses on NASCAR, the movie has also featured F1 legends like Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, and many more. However, the movie might just be more serious than a kid’s racing flick.

Esteban Ocon sat down with GQ to break down racing movies. Hitting a nostalgic chord with Cars, Ocon agreed with the rather realistic approach the movie had. Not only did the engine, and the racing techniques impress the F1 race winner, but also the cutthroat storyline.

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton watch out

In his analysis of the 2006 animated film, Ocon points out all the realistic characteristics in the movie. Further, he looks at the dog-eat-dog norm in the world of motorsports, where one enters to overthrow the other.

“It’s really well depicted because we come into F1 with this energy of wanting to dethrone the older drivers.” The infamous phenomenon of the legend v the novice has never been more true in this era of motorsport.

Not only have we witnessed Hamilton and Max Verstappen fight tooth and nail for the championship in 2021; but even today, 41-year-old Fernando Alonso, the oldest on the grid, is at par with his juniors and fighting for the top position.

The Cars 2 Lewis Hamilton defends better than actual Lewis Hamilton 💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/enwC0nSlNU — Jordi 🇲🇽 (@JordiCarSeries) December 28, 2021

Ocon adds, “that’s how I felt when I arrived, and it’s still how I feel, I still want to win. I haven’t won yet, but I’m still eager to beat the best who have been out in front for a while.”

Ocon’s zeal was made clear when he was teammates with Alonso in Alpine. Despite being paired with a double champion with almost two decades’ worth of experience, Ocon fought hard in every session.

The battle is never over in F1, or in any motorsport. Drivers are hyper-focused on one thing- seeing the checkered flag first.

Ocon breaks down the blockbuster

Apart from the realistic plot, Ocon was also fascinated with the nuanced approach to the movie. “What you can tell straight away is that the noise is real. It’s basically an American version of the V8.”

Further, McQueen’s conceptualization was extolled as “just so NASCAR.” Having hit the nail on the head with the animation, Ocon couldn’t find fault with it.

Excited, the Frenchman explained how the pit stops, race strategy, and tire punctures all mirror the real deal. However, the biggest concept to get the nod of approval from the F1 driver was Doc Hudson’s famous advice: “turn right to go left.”

“It’s a well-known technique to get control of the car back in a drift… So yeah, that’s also super realistic even though it might not seem it.” As Cars clearly gets Ocon’s stamp of approval, the racing movie only becomes all the more special to anyone who’s watched it.