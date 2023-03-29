Toto Wolff Reveals Susie Wolff Doesn’t Get Angry at Mercedes Boss Because of Lewis Hamilton

It’s not surprising that several Formula 1 icons who get to see cars going over 200 miles per hour are terrible co-passengers in a high-speed situation. So much so that they don’t even trust the best F1 drivers. Toto Wolff is that person.

Lewis Hamilton, arguably the greatest F1 driver of all time, can do several wonders with a car. Give him the most basic level of machinery, and he would manage to thrill everyone without harming his passengers.

However, Wolff confesses that he doesn’t even trust his top driver during such escapades. He reveals while sitting with Hamilton at the steering wheel; he often gets nervous. But that’s strangely saving his marriage with Susie Wolff.

Because of Lewis Hamilton, Susie Wolff doesn’t feel bad

Wolff revealed to his daughter Rosa Wolff that he doesn’t trust anyone’s driving, not even when his wife Susie Wolff is driving. But instead of getting offended, the former race driver reasons that if Hamilton can’t make the Mercedes boss at ease, then who are others?

“I did a lap as Lewis Hamilton’s co-driver at Hockenheim. In every corner, I was worried that we’d end up in the wall. She says that if I feel unsafe even with Lewis Hamilton, that’s okay if it’s the same with her,” said Wolff (translated by DeepL).

Well, he’s not the only one to behave similarly to Hamilton’s extreme driving. Even though people know that there probably isn’t anyone better than him to handle a car at top speeds, they often drop frightened-out reactions.

Who is Rosa Wolff?

While Wolff’s marriage with Susie is a well-known story to almost every F1 fan, many F1 followers don’t know it’s his second marriage. The Mercedes boss was earlier married to a woman named Stephanie.

The couple together had two kids, Rosa, and Benedict Wolff. Toto, with Stephanie, was married for over a decade but ended his vows with her. He then married Susie in late 2011. Though separated, Stephanie and Toto still prefer to be an integral part of each other’s lives.

Toto Wolff was interviewed by his daughter Rosa for Acker Magazin pic.twitter.com/Fn0bhpOlCH — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) March 29, 2023

In his interview with Express, Wolff revealed that his first wife is usually included in the travel plans made by the Wolffs. Moreover, she also usually comes over to them during Christmas. Though, little is known about her since she prefers to keep her life private.