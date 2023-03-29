HomeSearch

Toto Wolff Reveals Susie Wolff Doesn’t Get Angry at Mercedes Boss Because of Lewis Hamilton

Tanish Chachra
|Published 29/03/2023

Credits: Twitter & USA Today

It’s not surprising that several Formula 1 icons who get to see cars going over 200 miles per hour are terrible co-passengers in a high-speed situation. So much so that they don’t even trust the best F1 drivers. Toto Wolff is that person.

Lewis Hamilton, arguably the greatest F1 driver of all time, can do several wonders with a car. Give him the most basic level of machinery, and he would manage to thrill everyone without harming his passengers.

However, Wolff confesses that he doesn’t even trust his top driver during such escapades. He reveals while sitting with Hamilton at the steering wheel; he often gets nervous. But that’s strangely saving his marriage with Susie Wolff.

Because of Lewis Hamilton, Susie Wolff doesn’t feel bad

Wolff revealed to his daughter Rosa Wolff that he doesn’t trust anyone’s driving, not even when his wife Susie Wolff is driving. But instead of getting offended, the former race driver reasons that if Hamilton can’t make the Mercedes boss at ease, then who are others?

“I did a lap as Lewis Hamilton’s co-driver at Hockenheim. In every corner, I was worried that we’d end up in the wall. She says that if I feel unsafe even with Lewis Hamilton, that’s okay if it’s the same with her,” said Wolff (translated by DeepL).

Well, he’s not the only one to behave similarly to Hamilton’s extreme driving. Even though people know that there probably isn’t anyone better than him to handle a car at top speeds, they often drop frightened-out reactions.

Who is Rosa Wolff?

While Wolff’s marriage with Susie is a well-known story to almost every F1 fan, many F1 followers don’t know it’s his second marriage. The Mercedes boss was earlier married to a woman named Stephanie.

The couple together had two kids, Rosa, and Benedict Wolff. Toto, with Stephanie, was married for over a decade but ended his vows with her. He then married Susie in late 2011. Though separated, Stephanie and Toto still prefer to be an integral part of each other’s lives.

In his interview with Express, Wolff revealed that his first wife is usually included in the travel plans made by the Wolffs. Moreover, she also usually comes over to them during Christmas. Though, little is known about her since she prefers to keep her life private.

Tanish Chachra

Tanish Chachra is the Motorsport editor at The SportsRush. He saw his first race when F1 visited India in 2011, and since then, his romance with the sport has been seasonal until he took up this role in 2020. Reigniting F1's coverage on this site, Tanish has fallen in love with the sport all over again. He loves Kimi Raikkonen and sees a future world champion in Oscar Piastri. Away from us, he loves to snuggle inside his books.

