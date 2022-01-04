“I can imagine how he feels”– Felipe Massa thinks Lewis Hamilton is feeling similar to what he did in 2008

Felipe Massa lost the F1 championship by Lewis Hamilton in 2008 by a point; 13 years later, he claims that the Mercedes superstar can feel him.

Lewis Hamilton was fighting for the 2021 championship till the last lap of the season. However, fate sided with Max Verstappen and made him the title winner.

However, many don’t think Verstappen won it fairly, and instead, the FIA handed the title to him. Felipe Massa, who was closest to winning an F1 title in 2008, got snubbed for the glory most heartbreakingly.

And it was Hamilton who snatched the title back then by winning a point more. In 2021, Hamilton lost the championship against Verstappen on the final lap, and Massa believes that now he can relate to Hamilton.

“I can imagine how he feels,” he told the Dutch edition of Motorsport.com. “Of course, it’s very similar to what I went through in 2008. I think this is what Hamilton is going through at the moment.”

Felipe Massa thinks Max Verstappen is worthy of the championship

Despite the title challenge ending controversially, Massa believes that Verstappen is still worthy of the championship. Massa never shied away from showing support to the Dutchman throughout the season.

“He has had a great year,” Felipe said of the Dutchman. “You can say what you like about it, but he (Verstappen) is the one with the most wins this season. On the last lap, he saw his chance and went for it. Not bad timing. He deserves the championship.”

Since the dramatic end of the 2021 season, Mercedes has challenged the FIA. Only to see their appeals go into the bin. Meanwhile, Hamilton has hardly spoken a word to the F1 media.

After the disappointing end of the season for the Briton, there were rumours of him finishing his F1 career. But Mercedes in their recent tweet hinted towards his 2022 return.

