Lewis Hamilton- FIA Jewelry Battle Comes to an End- But Who Won?

One of the hot topics last season was the jewelry ban introduced by the FIA. Lewis Hamilton was placed front and center of the argument, as the FIA wanted drivers to stop wearing jewelry as a safety measure.

The FIA wanted to ensure drivers stopped wearing jewelry, something that had become increasingly common whether it be piercings, chains, or even watches. This was all because of safety emergencies should it affect driver extraction or cause complications in the event of a fire.

Throwback to when Lewis Hamilton turned up to the press conference wearing three watches, eight rings, four necklaces and two earrings after the FIA outlined a new jewellery ban 🥶 pic.twitter.com/cytYXfuWu1 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 3, 2023

However, the sudden, demanding regulation sounded more like an attack on Hamilton. Now, a year later, both parties have finally reached a common ground.

Is Lewis Hamilton allowed to wear jewelry in F1?

At the Singapore GP last year, Hamilton was fined more than $26,000 for refitting his nose piercing ahead of the race. This was because the driver was advised to keep it in to avoid causing an infection with the constant aggravation of the area. He was granted an exemption then and could race the rest of the season with his bling.

Also read: Mercedes F1 Named Culprit For Unresponsive Lewis Hamilton

Ahead of the season-opener in Bahrain, it was noted that Mercedes’ scrutineering form did not mention Hamilton’s compliance with the rules. Now, the matter has been resolved and no action is being taken. Instead, Hamilton has been exonerated from the rule to avoid constantly removing his piercing this year.

To verify his claims, an FIA medical delegate studied the report from the Mercedes team doctor. He agreed to the declarations of ” concerns about disfigurement with frequent attempts at removal of the device.”

the fia: restricts the use of jewellery,accessories etc

lewis hamilton: *pierces the other side of his nose*

So King behaviour i love it pic.twitter.com/qxPXSBXZJd — simmy (lewis’version) inactive era for uni (@mrshamilton4416) February 23, 2023

After Lewis Hamilton set foot in Bahrain for the pre-season test, fans spotted a new piercing on Hamilton’s nose. Looks like the defiance paid off for the champ, who now gets to make a statement with two nose piercings.

Tough start for Hamilton

With one headache off the books for Hamilton, the W-14 takes its place. After horrifying results of P10, and P8 in FP1 and 2 respectively, Hamilton knows they are in for a ride.

Stating the obvious, Hamilton admits the 8x champions are a long way off the frontrunners. “Yeah, we just… I’m trying everything we can out there, it is what it is, we just have to work at it.”

the silver arrows are in for a long season ahead of them, scratching their way to the top of the board. as qualifying approaches on Saturday, Hamilton still has hope. “We’ll keep our heads down tonight, go through the data, work, and progress tomorrow. We’ve got to find out if there’s any way we can add performance tonight.”

as Mercedes faces a bumpy road ahead, it looks like the downfall of the titans continues. Is there hope to better their standings from last season, or has Mercedes made way for Aston Martin to take its place?