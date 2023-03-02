Mercedes F1 Named Culprit For Unresponsive Lewis Hamilton

Jun 19, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of United Kingdom stands during the national anthems after finishing third of the Montreal Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

After over a decade of dominating F1 with Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton has reached a dead end. After the controversial ending to the 2021 season, Hamilton has been given no opportunity to redeem himself; and after the 2023 pre-season testing, it is plausible this season will go without the driver on the top step of the rostrum.

However, this could be a reason the 38-year-old is yet to sign a contract extension with Mercedes. One could say he has time till the end of the season when his current contract ends, but the lack of enthusiasm on the champion’s end has drawn some attention.

Mercedes’ performance behind Lewis Hamilton’s contract delay

The reason behind all the contract commotion is that Hamilton was expected to renew his in the middle of the season last year. Now, after the winter break, and testing- Hamilton has stayed mum regarding his future with Mercedes.

Small kid, big dreams. Persist in pursuing your dreams, and do not allow anyone to dissuade you. 🏎💭🖤 🎨 x @AndrewMytro pic.twitter.com/CPCzDvG88b — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 1, 2023

Jenson Button believes that only one thing is behind all this- the underwhelming Mercedes cars. “Why otherwise would you leave it this late?” Button’s questions are all valid, as this behavior is unlike what we’ve seen from the 7-time champion in the past. But, surely having his first winless season in 2022 is something worth mulling over.

The Brawn GP champion then echoes the question in everyone’s minds. At 38, retirement is a hot topic when discussing Hamilton’s career. “Is he going to sign if the car is uncompetitive because he wants it to be quick again before he retires?”

Hamilton will not be leaving the sport on a low, that’s definite. However, with Mercedes going into their second season with what looks like another uncompetitive car, will his patience run out?

Lewis Hamilton reveals his stance

Toto Wolff had revealed that both parties had taken the first step towards a conversation before the W14 launch event. Having signed two contracts in the last three years, Hamilton was asked if there’s anything that he expects from Mercedes that’s holding him back.

“No, I don’t feel like I need them to prove to me.” Hamilton praised his relentless team for repeatedly showcasing their talent and ability to bag wins and championships. The team leader also provides insight into the “harmony” of the Silver Arrows, stating that the team is as driven as ever.

Concluding his justification, Hamilton stated, “It’s an exciting time for the team and I don’t plan on being anywhere else. So in that element, that’s that.”

According to the 103-time GP winner, Mercedes is where his heart’s at. However, in times like this, when the 8th title is a stretch away, is it time to listen to the head instead of the heart?