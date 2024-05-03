Lewis Hamilton Flaunted $10,190 Worth of Accessories to Compliment His Dior Winter 2024 Outfit by Kim Jones

Rimowa recently showcased its collection at a high-profile event in Korea. Among those endorsing the brand were none other than Lewis Hamilton and Blackpink singer Rosé.

Despite the luxury luggage collection being the center of attraction, the Briton grabbed all the attention. Unsurprisingly, it was his outfit and the accessories that dropped the spotlight on him.

As per the Instagram handle, @hamazinglew, run by Rashi Gaur, Hamilton wore Jacques Marie Mage’s sunglasses. The pair from the Jagger collection costs a whopping $1,050.

Known for his love for jewelry, the seven-time world champion wore a white pearl necklace from Polite Worldwide that cost around $1,500. The priciest accessory, however, was a gold, diamond, and sapphire ring, which cost $7,640.

Meanwhile, Hamilton’s clothing ensemble came from Dior. Designed by Kim Jones, the outfit featured in Dior’s Fall 2024 men’s collection.

The muted shade of the shirt and trousers complimented the bling Hamilton was carrying. The immaculate sense of pairing them together truly sets the Briton apart.

However, Lewis Hamilton wasn’t the only celebrity who grabbed the headlines at the Rimowa event. Rosé, being a local celebrity, helped the brand make a mark in the South Korean market. Names like Kylian Mbappé and Lewis Hamilton were enough to bring international publications’ attention to the event.

How Lewis Hamilton and Rosé broke the internet?

Shortly after attending GQ’s Creativity Awards, Lewis Hamilton made his way to the Rimowa event in South Korea. At first, he posed for the shutterbugs by himself, as did Rosé.

However, once the duo came to pose together, and interacted, the moment went viral. Fans of both celebrities loved the chemistry they shared between poses.

Rosé, for those unaware, is the lead singer of the South Korean girl band, Blackpink. The 27-year-old was born, Roseanne Park, in New Zealand’s Auckland.

She debuted as a solo artist in 2021 with the single album ‘R’, which sold 448,089 copies in the first week. The figure breached the all-time record for female K-pop solo artists. R’s lead single, ‘On the Ground’, went on to leave a mark on the US Billboard Hot 100, the Canadian Hot 100, and the UK Singles Chart.

Rosé is one of the recent celebrities to join Rimowa’s A-list ambassadors. Apart from Lewis Hamilton and Kylian Mbappé, LeBron James is another high-profile athlete who endorses the brand. The NBA star even has a collaborative design with the brand for wine casing. The 12-bottle case, as per Conde Nast, cost $9,900.