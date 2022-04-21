“That would be horrible”– Sergio Perez says Red Bull can’t afford another DNF amidst title hopes

Red Bull suffering from reliability issues has lost several points in the championship race; Sergio Perez doesn’t want another DNF.

In the first three races of the season, Ferrari saw itself retiring three times. It has certainly raised the reliability issues which is threatening the Milton-Keynes-based team’s championship chances.

So much that Red Bull is behind Mercedes in the championship even though the former has a faster car. Meanwhile, Ferrari is having a comfortable lead over the rest of the grid with a gap of 39 points against the next best team.

Thus, spreading on Red Bull’s prospects in the season, Sergio Perez claims that Red Bull can’t afford another DNF before going into the race in Imola this weekend.

“We have to make sure we sort out our reliability,” said Perez to Skysports. “That has been a big concern in three races we had three DNFs. So it is something that concerns us.”

“We have to make sure that we are up there. We cannot afford another DNF. Another weekend with zero points. That would be horrible. Although, there are still a lot of races left. These points are going to make a huge difference at the end of the season.”

“So we know that now is the time to really work and get to the top of those things,” added Perez.

Sergio Perez thinks Carlos Sainz will get a confidence boost with the new contract

On Thursday, Ferrari announced that they have extended Carlos Sainz’s contract till 2024. Pere talking about the Spaniard claims that the new contract will surely give Sainz some confidence.

Very happy to renew two more years with @ScuderiaFerrari! Putting on this suit and representing this team is a great honour for me. Ferrari is fighting again at the front of the field and I’ll give it all to try and win both Championships! Vamos!💪🏼🏎 👉https://t.co/zvaaeoRets pic.twitter.com/oeOF6ZgnQD — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) April 21, 2022

The Mexican race driver thinks that Sainz is a tremendous driver, and further into the season would affect the competition. On the other hand, Perez himself is looking forward to staying with Red Bull.

His contract with the team will run out at the end of this year. However, there has been no word about his contract extension. As per Helmut Marko’s recent comments, it seems Red Bull will have to choose between Perez and Pierre Gasly.

The Red Bull chief already admitted that if the Frenchman is not given the prized seat soon enough, he will probably walk away from the team for better opportunities.

