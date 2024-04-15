Lewis Hamilton Spotted With Korean Girl Band Blackpink’s Singer in South Korea

Lewis Hamilton has been making the most of his time off from F1, attending multiple events. After attending the GQ Creativity Awards, the Briton has now attended the RIMOVA event in South Korea. Naturally, Hamilton had to run into some notable celebrity as he usually does, and this time around, it was Blackpink star Rose.

Rose is the lead dancer and singer of the Korean girl band group, Blackpink. Born in Auckland and raised in Melbourne, Rose has had an adventurous life so far. At the age of 27, she often travels due to her fame with Blackpink and is now based out of Seoul.

As seen on Twitter (now X), Hamilton is posing for photographs with Rose and then having a chat with her. Rose was also at the RIMOVA event to promote their mint and papaya collection. Alongside Hamilton and Kylian Mbappe, Rose was part of the celebrity group that featured in RIMOVA’s ‘Never Still 4’ campaign last year.

RIMOVA is a high-quality luggage brand that often collaborates with celebrities like Hamilton and Rose. In 2022, even NBA star LeBron James had a collaboration for a wine suitcase. Hamilton has seemingly continued his association with RIMOVA after last year’s campaign.

Lewis Hamilton is a proactive ambassador for brands

Lewis Hamilton has a lot of brand endorsements and ambassadorial deals, which contribute to his immense wealth. Many brands that partner with his team, Mercedes, also onboard Hamilton as their ambassador. Brands like IWC, UBS, Tommy Hilfiger, Bose, and the list may go on.

Being a brand ambassador also brings a lot of event commitments for Hamilton. Although, the 39-year-old does not shy away from attending fashion week events and fashion awards events. Lately, he attended the British Vogue’s Film and Fashion Party, where he made an appearance beside Vogue editor, Anna Wintour. Wintour has been a friend of the F1 star and adores his sense of style.

Hamilton’s fashion sense is quite evident in the F1 paddock too, where he sports several unique outfits. These outfits become bolder at fashion week events in New York or Paris, where the Briton is often spotted alongside familiar fashion industry faces.