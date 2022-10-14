Lewis Hamilton forced Red Bull to splash $1.8 million more in 2021

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s collision made Red Bull spend around $1.8 million more and could have contributed to their cost cap breach.

The 2021 season saw some high tensions between Red Bull and Mercedes. The conflict was piqued when Lewis Hamilton knocked Verstappen for a 52G crash at Silverstone.

While Verstappen was taken to hospital for a regulatory check, Red Bull’s RB16B was in shatters. It forced the Milton-Keynes-based team to spend a fortune.

According to Crash.net, Red Bull spent over $1.6 million to repair damages. Probably the costliest bill on repairs for the 2021 season, which could have been invested elsewhere.

Did Lewis Hamilton make Red Bull breach the budget cap?

The FIA has found Red Bull in minor breach of the budget cap. It means the latter hasn’t spent more than $7 million over the top of the $145 million sanctioned in 2021.

Meanwhile, it’s reported that Red Bull has limited its’ overspending to under $2.2 million. But Hamilton’s involvement rules out as Red Bull argues it overspent not on material but the puzzling interpretation of catering and sick leaves.

But the heavy repair bill surely didn’t help them to be within the budget cap. However, every team goes through hefty repair bills, which isn’t an excuse for them.

Toto Wolff openly threatens cost cap breach by Mercedes

Since FIA has accepted that Red Bull’s breach is not on the material but some off-competition things, they are unlikely to see their points deducted. Instead, only a hefty fine is expected to be on the way.

With this, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff claims that if such a precedent is set, his team will exploit the budget next year. The Austrian wants FIA to make an example out of this offence.

Hamilton claims that even a marginal overspend like $300,000 can make a massive difference. he says an upgraded floor can be installed at that price and can give significant gains. So, according to him, a minor breach is not so minor.

