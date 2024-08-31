mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Fumes After Qualifying P6 in Italy: “The Team Deserves Better, Maybe They Will Get That With Kimi Antonelli”

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lewis Hamilton Fumes After Qualifying P6: “The Team Deserves Better, Maybe They Will Get That With Kimi Antonelli”

Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Lewis Hamilton’s 2024 Italian GP took a turn for the worse during Q3 in Saturday’s qualifying. The seven-time world champion looked like a strong favorite to challenge for pole position. He had topped the FP2 and FP3 sessions and showed strong pace during both Q1 and Q2. However, it all came undone during the top-10 shootout.

The margins were very fine during qualifying at Monza. The top six were only separated by 0.186s in Q3. Hamilton was the slowest of the lot whilst his teammate pipped him to the second row of the grid with a time good enough to secure third place.

The #44 driver was visibly frustrated with himself after the session. He admitted that his final flying lap was a scruffy effort where he lost time into the first chicane and coming out of the Parabolica corner.

Sky Sports F1 quoted Hamilton as saying, “I am furious, absolutely furious. I could have been on pole, at least on the front row. I just didn’t do the job. Qualifying has been my weakness for a minute now and I can’t figure it out. The car felt better and the team deserve better. Maybe they will get that with Kimi [Antonelli].

Hamilton came into the Italian GP this weekend, on the cusp of becoming a Ferrari driver. He already seemed to be feeling the love from the Tifosi as his pace was competitive throughout the weekend. Naturally, it could have been a special feeling for him if he got pole.

However, besides Hamilton’s rant about his mistakes, there are positives for Mercedes to take into the Grand Prix. The #44 driver was happy with the balance of the car. Moreover, the long runs during FP2 showed that the Silver Arrows are firmly in the mix for a good finish in the race.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these