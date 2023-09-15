Lewis Hamilton Gives His Verdict on $500,000,000 Project by Formula 1 in Las Vegas

Formula 1 has spent around $500 million on the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix, and it’s obvious why. Vegas is one of the most iconic and recognizable cities in the world. Consequently, the race is expected to be a major event both on and off the track, for the entire city as a whole. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, like most other F1 drivers, is excited about the race. Nevertheless, Hamilton believes it will be a great addition to the F1 calendar, both for the sport and the industry.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is the most anticipated race of the year and is likely to attract a lot of attention from fans and media. The city, known for its nightlife, entertainment, and gambling, will treat the event like a festival, attracting visitors from around the world.

Realizing that, Hamilton has reportedly expressed optimism and excitement about the outing in Vegas. Like majority of the fanbase, Hamilton is very excited about the 2023 Las Vegas GP.

Hamilton: Las Vegas a good move for F1 in US

Seven-time World champion Lewis Hamilton has been vocal in his support for F1’s venture in the US, and Vegas. Recognizing the potential of the American market, Hamilton believes that expansion beyond a single race is necessary to truly satisfy the sporting audience in the United States.

This comes after F1 increased the number of American races. Till 2021, there was just one race on the calendar taking place in Austin. Now, we have three, with Miami and Las Vegas added to the schedule. He said:

“I heard that it will be very fruitful for business. I’ve always been of the opinion that it is good to have more racing in the USA, because it is a huge market. There is a huge sports fan base there, and to really crack that, in my opinion there needs to be more than just one race in the USA.”

The British driver pointed to high popularity and the need for a stronger presence in the country. Hamilton has always been of the opinion that the addition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix to the existing races in Austin and Miami is good for the motorsport fanbase in America.

Lewis Hamilton can’t wait for Las Vegas GP

The Briton driver also believes that the race will be a lot of fun for all the drivers. “Vegas is just an iconic place,” he said. “It will be cool to drive there with all the lights of the casinos.”

The 38-year-old believes the Las Vegas Grand Prix will further boost the sport’s popularity. F1 has been gaining immense popularity in the US over the last few years because of Netflix’s ‘Drive to Survive’ and the addition of the Miami Grand Prix,

The last time the Premier Class raced in the iconic city was in 1982, albeit on a different route. Hamilton’s enthusiasm for the event is palpable, as he looks forward to the thrills and surprises that await in November.