Tiger Woods Shares Story Behind His Iconic Red Outfits During Tournaments And Creating Sun Day Red, On Jimmy Fallon’s Show

Dec 17, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods smiles before he plays his shot from the first tee during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this year, Tiger Woods ended his 27-year partnership with Nike and has since embarked on an exciting new venture. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Woods fielded questions about his latest project: an active-lifestyle apparel brand, ‘Sun Day Red,’ created in partnership with leading golf equipment manufacturer, TaylorMade.

Fallon asked the 82-time PGA Tour champion about his choice of wearing red on Sundays of every tournament that he plays in; a color he has worn during some of the biggest victories. This includes all of his 15 major tournament wins. Woods quickly explained,

“Maybe because I’ve won a few tournaments on Sunday and wearing red.”

He further added how his mother, Kultida Woods, also felt the same about the color:

“The red story is actually a good one. It comes from my mom. My mom thought it was, being a Capricorn, whatever, it was power color, some BS like that. I end up wearing red and winning some junior golf tournaments. So to spite her, I wore blue and I did not win those tournaments so, Mom was always right.”

Woods first sported his latest apparel at the recent Masters tournament. However, he not only fell short of clinching his 16th major title but also finished last on the leaderboard.

Tiger Woods Delivers Disappointing Performance At The 2024 Masters

After withdrawing from the Genesis Invitational, owing to health issues, Tiger Woods returned to compete in a full four-day event at the Masters. The 48-year-old began the first round reasonably well but encountered challenges, including three bogeys against two birdies, finishing the day at 1 over par.

The golf legend’s second round saw him concluding at even par, recording four bogeys alongside four birdies. However, his form took a downturn in the third round as he carded eight bogeys against two birdies. Adding to the challenge, he earned two consecutive double bogeys on holes 7 and 8, finishing the round at 10 over par.

The 15-time major winner, with his already lackluster performance, only earned one birdie while suffering three bogeys and one double bogey to settle at 5 over par in the final round. In total, Woods earned a total score of 16 over par and was placed last by the end of the event.

Despite a disappointing run at The Masters, Tiger Woods remains optimistic about the prospects of his new apparel company, ‘Sun Day Red.’ The brand launches its apparel today, May 1, available through its official website.