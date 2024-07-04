Lewis Hamilton Handed Special Award for the 12th Time at British GP

The British GP is all set to take place this weekend and this Grand Prix helps Lewis Hamilton register another record. Ahead of his home race in Silverstone, Hamilton will receive the Hawthorn Memorial trophy for the 12th time in his career.

Motorsport UK gives this trophy to the most successful British or Commonwealth driver in the FIA F1 championship. Hamilton first won this trophy back in 2007 during his rookie season.

‼️Reminder that Sir Lewis Hamilton will receive the Hawthorn Memorial Trophy this weekend. The trophy is presented to the highest ranking british driver from the past year. This would be an extension of his record breaking run ~ his 12th time receiving it. #F1 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/dU96Uuz2JL — sim (@sim3744) July 4, 2024

He then won it the next year and then in 2012 as well. After 2012, Hamilton won this trophy each year from 2014 to 2021. However, with Russell defeating Hamilton in the championship in 2022, the latter was unable to win this trophy.

The trophy was first introduced in 1959 as a memorial for Mike Hawthorn, as the name suggests. Hawthorn won the championship in 1958 and decided to retire after that. The Royal Automobile Club launched this trophy and Jack Brabham was the first winner.

Sterling Moss, Graham Hill, Jim Clark, Jackie Stewart, James Hunt, Nigel Mansell, Damon Hill, David Coulthard, and Jenson Button are some of the iconic British drivers who’ve won the trophy. Mark Webber was the most recent non-Briton to win this trophy.

Given how the F1 championship standings are and how McLaren are performing, Lando Norris might very well become the winner of this year’s Hawthorn Memorial Trophy. Nonetheless, it’ll be a special moment for Hamilton to receive the trophy in front of his home crowd this year.

Why is Silverstone a special race for Lewis Hamilton?

Competing in one’s home race is always a special feeling. And this feeling is all the more special when a driver has a good record at their home circuit. Hamilton has rarely put a foot wrong at Silverstone and holds the record for the most wins (8) at this venue.

He first won a race at Silverstone back in 2008, while his latest victory came in 2021. Soon after Hamilton equaled Schumacher’s championship record in 2020 of seven world titles, Silverstone announced that it will rename the main straight after him.

Therefore, the start and finish straight of the Silverstone circuit is now known as the Hamilton straight. And with Hamilton now set to receive another record ahead of this weekend’s British GP, there is unlikely to be any better way for him to celebrate his home race.