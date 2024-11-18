Lewis Hamilton Is an ‘Anomaly’ Amidst ‘Villains’ Like Michael Schumacher and Max Verstappen, Says David Coulthard

First Place Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Third Place Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes celebrate on the podium, Race, F1 Grand Prix of Spain, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya | Credits: IMAGO / DeFodi

Drivers being ‘nice’ may earn them brownie points but it doesn’t help them win world championships. This is the harsh reality in the F1 world with champions like Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, and Max Verstappen often receiving criticism for their on-track aggression. However, David Coulthard feels that Lewis Hamilton is an exception in that regard, deeming him a “clean racer”.

On the Red Flags Podcast, Coulthard spoke about the seven-time world champion having achieved his success in a very “uncontroversial way”. The former McLaren driver said,

“He’s a very clean racer. He managed to keep out of a lot of controversy throughout his career. So he’s the sort of anomaly in that group of the villains that you see.”

Coulthard acknowledged that Hamilton had multiple collisions with Verstappen during their epic 2021 title fight. However, barring those, the Mercedes maestro has not gone through a chain of controversy with any other driver. (Maybe Nico Roberg from 2016 could challenge this claim)

Verstappen, on the other hand, is undoubtedly the antithesis of Hamilton in this regard. The Dutchman’s aggressive maneuvers have often sparked controversies, particularly regarding track limits and collisions during battles. Similar traits were also seen in legends like Schumacher and Senna.

Senna, in particular, experienced championship-defining moments with Alain Prost, marked by his aggressive moves that led to crashes between them in 1989 and 1990. Similarly, Schumacher often made headlines for collisions with drivers like Jacques Villeneuve, Mika Hakkinen, and even Coulthard himself.

Verstappen has also faced similar criticism that Senna and Schumacher faced back in the day — but perhaps in an amplified manner owing to the advent of social media in the modern day.

His battles with Lando Norris have also stimulated critics of his driving style to scrutinize the three-time world champion. While some of Verstappen’s moves have certainly been over the line, Norris has also lacked the cutting edge to tackle a behemoth like Verstappen.

Coulthard feels Norris will learn to overcome Verstappen

Coulthard touched upon Norris’ failure in beating Verstappen this season in the podcast. While the McLaren driver has shown promise to challenge for race wins and the championship, he has fallen short of the mental fortitude needed to beat someone like Verstappen.

Norris’s less aggressive approach when racing against Verstappen highlighted his lack of experience in battling at the sharp end of the grid. Coulthard used a combat sports analogy to illustrate the difference in mindset between the two.

He described the Briton as a “talented boxer” with the skills to win, but when it came to Verstappen, Coulthard stated he had evolved more like a ‘UFC-MMA fighter’, equipped with multiple advanced skill sets.

As a newcomer to the intense battles at the front of the field, Coulthard remarked that Norris would learn from his mistakes, develop into a consistent race winner, and eventually become a world champion.