Lewis Hamilton Is in Support for ‘Controversial’ Madrid Street Circuit, but Only One Condition

After almost a year of speculations, F1 has finally announced the addition of Madrid to the calendar. The race, held at the IFEMA exhibition venue, will feature from 2026 onwards. It will officially replace Barcelona and host the Spanish GP. While the fan sentiment on social media is tipped against the move, Lewis Hamilton once gave his approval, albeit with a condition.

Advertisement

As per a June 2023 article from RaceFans, Lewis Hamilton wasn’t a fan of another street track taking over from Barcelona. However, he would support the inclusion of another circuit “as long as it’s not like Valencia was, which wasn’t the most enjoyable track to drive.” He added, “But I don’t think I would want to lose Barcelona. I love the city.”

The Valencia street circuit was infamous among drivers for the lack of overtaking opportunities. Things improved from the 2011 season onwards as F1 introduced the Drag Reduction System (DRS) that year. Coupled with faster Pirelli tires, the race saw 27 overtakes that year. However, only five of those were non-DRS overtakes.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FastestPitStop/status/1749728852799066555?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s fate hangs in the balance since the inclusion of Madrid to the calendar. No clarification has come from F1 over the Catalan circuit’s future – will it stay or will they scrap it? Experts, however, believe Madrid will be the only Spanish circuit that will host F1. The circuit’s inclusion also affirms F1’s recent shift towards street circuits.

Although F1 has yet to put a label on the circuit, the Madrid track cannot be called either a conventional racing circuit or a street track. The yet-to-be-added fixture will feature both a street and a non-street section. Irrespective of how the layout of the upcoming race in Madrid is going to be, fans have expressed their frustrations with the announcement.

Madrid race does not get fans’ nod

Modern F1 cars are longer and wider than ever before. Street circuits, by virtue of being public roads, lack enough width for wheel-to-wheel racing for the most part. This dampens the excitement that fans demand and is one of the biggest reasons why fans are opposing the decision.

One fan highlighted the irony of the entire situation.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fastpitstop/status/1749731530983792910?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another user had a sarcastic take on F1’s biggest announcement for the day.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1MercHub/status/1749727266169335962?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan rued the path F1 has taken over the years with the cars’ development and the tracks they’ve chosen to race on.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JustHun_/status/1749733608674279894?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While F1 is taking a liking to street racing, Formula E is taking the opposite route. The electric racing championship is known for its fierce battles fought on street tracks with stunning backdrops.

However, ahead of the start of the 2024 season, the series announced the scrapping of the Jakarta, Rome, and Cape Town street races. F1, on the other hand, will have to tread carefully before the start of the 2026 season.

The current Concorde agreement puts a limit to a maximum of 24 races a year. The 2024 season will feature 24 races, as is expected of the 2025 season. The addition of Madrid in 2026 will breach that ceiling unless F1 either decides to remove the Barcelona race or amend the Concorde agreement before the start of the season.