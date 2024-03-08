Lewis Hamilton Becomes the Face of Massive Online Movement as F1 Fans Unite in Support of Red Bull Employee

Over the past few days, several F1 drivers have distanced themselves from the ongoing controversy surrounding Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. Most of these drivers have claimed that they are there in F1 to race and that they do not know the thorough details regarding the “inappropriate behavior” allegations against Horner made by a female Red Bull employee, which is why they cannot comment on the matter. However, Lewis Hamilton is not one of these drivers.

Advertisement

The Briton has decided to take a stand and has claimed that the controversy “has not been handled well“. Soon after Hamilton made these remarks, several F1 fans began a united online movement to support the Red Bull employee, who the team has reportedly sacked. These fans have put out a statement that is going viral on social media.

The statement reads, “F1 fans stands with survivors. SA and harassment are NOT “noise distractions” or “drama”. We support the victim. “We race as one” doesn’t mean anything until everyone is safe and supported. Women deserve a safe place in F1“.

Advertisement

The hashtag of “We race as one” has received over 20,000 posts recently. Several fans have expressed their sentiment of wanting a safe and supportive environment for everyone in F1. They hope that the relevant authorities address any concerns regarding harassment against anyone seriously.

Fans laud Lewis Hamilton for taking a stand

F1 fans such as Tamsin believe Lewis Hamilton is “a role model” since he is the only driver who is keen to uphold the values of F1.

Amid the recent controversy, fans such as Sydney pointed out the “little message” that Lewis Hamilton has for his fans on his W15 steering wheel. The message reads, “All it takes is all of us“.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, fans such as Rach reminded the F1 drivers of the promise they made. All F1 drivers were part of a video that sent out a message to the fans that they “Race as One“.