Lewis Hamilton Is a “Slightly Less Controversial Driver” Than Max Verstappen; Says Ex-Red Bull Driver

Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard dropped an appearance on the Beyond the Grid podcast earlier this week. While in conversation with host Tom Clarkson, the Briton was asked about the qualities that made drivers like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton generational talents. Coulthard explained that in essence, they ticked all the boxes.

The 13-time Grand Prix winner began by explaining that the duo were arguably the fastest drivers in the sport, over a single lap. This makes their Sundays easier as compared to the competition.

Further, it’s not only their qualifying pace that sets them apart from their rivals. Coulthard highlighted that their race craft during a Grand Prix is something that has helped them wrack up the race wins as well as the 10 championships they share between themselves.

In hindsight, however, Coulthard explained one driving trait that is different between the two. He explained, “Although I have to say, Lewis [Hamilton] is a slightly less controversial driver on track.” Coulthard highlighted Verstappen’s move on Lando Norris during the Austrian GP sprint race to regain the lead to validate his point.

The 53-year-old believes that Verstappen can sometimes pull moves that bring the fans to the edge of their seats. That being said, the Dutchman’s defense against Norris during the sprint race at the Red Bull Ring has been cited by many as one in the long list of aggressive and over-the-line maneuvers that the #1 driver has pulled in the past.

Is Verstappen still a hot-headed competitor on track?

During the Austrian GP, Verstappen was deemed the driver at fault for causing a collision between himself and Norris. Many experts and paddock insiders had termed the move a resurfacing of the aggressive, accident-prone Verstappen that we had witnessed in the past.

In the aftermath of the incident, the F1 community was divided in opinion. However, since then, the dust has pretty much settled on that debate as both Verstappen and Norris have seemingly made peace.

The FIA has admitted that Max Verstappen should have been given a black-and-white warning flag for moving under braking before clashing with Lando Norris in Austria. #F1https://t.co/RtTWWtpfxj — Autosport (@autosport) July 7, 2024

The 26-year-old himself has clarified that he has evolved as a driver. The three-time world champion does not count himself as the young, hot-headed, and reckless driver he probably once was during his younger days when faced with wheel-to-wheel combat.