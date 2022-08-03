Lewis Hamilton added $15.6 Million McLaren F1 to his incredible car collection

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton purchased a McLaren F1 car from Bonhams’ auction for over $15 Million in 2017.

Lewis Hamilton is the owner of one of the most excellent cars in humankind known as the McLaren F1. It is actually his dream car, something he is proud to own.

The seven times world champion has a net worth of $285 Million and does not shy away from spending big. He resides all around the world and owns many cars.

His cars include Ferrari’s LaFerrari, McLaren P1, Mercedes AMG One, Ford Mustang, and other iconic cars. However, the special McLaren car is one of a kind.

Lewis Hamilton’s McLaren connection

Lewis Hamilton has a deep connection with McLaren. The British team owner Ron Dennis gave Hamilton his debut in Formula 1 and also funded him in his junior F1 days.

The Briton won a world championship with the team in his second season. However, he signed with Mercedes in 2013 and as the rest they say is history.

Hamilton won additional six world championships and dominated the turbo hybrid era season. He is back on the podium this season after enduring a difficult first half of the F1 season.

#Onthisday in 2006, @McLarenF1 announced they’d put rookie @LewisHamilton in their car for the 2007 season. The rest is history. pic.twitter.com/c3vQkDOw2a — WTF1 (@wtf1official) November 24, 2020

The Iconic McLaren P1 in the seven-time world champion’s garage

Two of the iconic Mercedes cars are in Hamilton’s garage. Alongside the McLaren P1, the Briton owns the McLaren F1 car. He bought the car via Bonhams’ auction.

The car sold for a whopping $15,620,000 million to the current Mercedes AMG F1 driver. The car’s previous owner was the American billionaire Herb Chambers.

Coincidently, the car owned by Chambers had chassis number ‘044 which is Hamilton’s car racing number. With the BMW-powered V12 engine, the car can reach a top speed of 243 mph with a gold-covered all around the engine.