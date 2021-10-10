F1

“Lewis [Hamilton] just feels threatened by Max”– Max Verstappen’s father highlights insecurity of seven-time world champion after Red Bull ace challenged him

"Lewis [Hamilton] just feels threatened by Max"– Max Verstappen's father highlights insecurity of seven-time world champion after Red Bull ace challenged him
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"That was Tequila?! I thought that was water!": When Ayesha Curry made Stephen Curry chug a glass of Tequila on The Ellen Show before the All-Star Game
Next Article
"Triple-headers, is something that takes a toll"– Mercedes boss Toto Wolff suggests staff rotations to avoid fatigue in lengthy F1 calendars
Latest Posts