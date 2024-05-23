Not a Fan of Street Circuits, Max Verstappen Explains What Makes Monaco Track Special

Max Verstappen has repeatedly expressed his frustrations against F1’s decision to introduce more and more street circuits in recent times. Although the Dutchman is not a favorite of most of them, he does enjoy the Monaco track despite it being a street circuit. He recently explained his reasons in an interview ahead of this weekend’s race in the principality.

As quoted by Junaid on X, Verstappen said, “I do think compared to any other street circuit, it is so narrow. So, in qualifying, your heart rate and adrenaline rate you don’t really get that anywhere else. I’m not a fan of street circuits but qualifying here, the attention to detail is crazy and that makes it very special”.

There is indeed no margin of error for racers driving around the Monaco track because of how narrow it is. Any mistake from their end around this 2.07-mile (3.337 km) circuit could result in them crashing against the wall.

Since the track is so narrow with limited overtaking opportunities available, qualifying becomes all the more important, as Verstappen pointed out. The Dutchman has been registering pole positions for fun and will hope to claim another this weekend in Monaco, which is also one of F1’s most historic and oldest tracks on the calendar.

Max Verstappen hopes F1 retains their historic circuits

Ahead of last weekend’s race in Imola, Max Verstappen raised concerns about how F1 has been reducing the number of historic circuits on the calendar. Liberty Media has been adding more contemporary street tracks for the past few years, with the hope that they will help generate more revenue.

While the Dutchman understands the business aspect of adding more street races and hybrid circuits, he believes that it is not fun for drivers to race at these venues.

Instead, he prefers traditional circuits, which have an immense historical connection to the sport. “There are a few old-school tracks that we have remaining on the calendar and that’s also what I fell in love with when I started racing and watching F1. We need more of those,” explained Verstappen ahead of last weekend’s race in Imola.

The Monaco GP is certainly one of them as it was also a part of the calendar for F1’s first championship back in 1950. F1 then removed the Monaco GP from the calendar for a few seasons before reintroducing it in 1955. Since then, F1 has visited the principality every year and this season will feature the 70th edition of the Monaco GP.