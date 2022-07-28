“White Ferrari”- F1 Twitter reacts as $12.2 Million Haas release new upgrades making it F1-75 lookalike

F1 Twitter reacts as $12.2 Million Haas release new upgrades that are now making them look like Ferrari’s F1-75 ahead of the Hungarian GP.

Haas has been planning to roll out the new upgrades for a while now, and now, ahead of the Hungarian GP, the VF-22 is ready to roll out. The American team on Thursday was spotted with a new chassis.

However, it looked familiar to what their allies Ferrari have in their F1-75. Therefore, the questions on whether FIA will take action were asked. In 2020, Racing Point (now Aston Martin) was fined heavily for inspiring some parts on Mercedes’ W10.

Los nuevos pontones de Haas. New Haas sidepods. pic.twitter.com/t4Ab94NllQ — Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) July 28, 2022

Guenther Steiner’s earlier comments informed that Kevin Magnussen would drive with upgrades this week. Mick Schumacher would have to wait for a while before he receives similar upgrades.

The cost of the upgrades hasn’t been revealed. But surely, Ferrari is helping Haas get the midfield prominence that the latter has been aiming since the start of the season.

F1 Twitter reacts to white Ferrari

Meanwhile, the resemblance of the sidepod to F1-75 couldn’t go unnoticed, and F1 Twitter fans reacted and wondered what would come next for Haas.

@XavaBlue your dream of mick driving a ferrari might come true in a couple races https://t.co/lvNQD3cBtY — NAV | SEB WHYYY😰😰 (@DisgustedNav) July 28, 2022

Mick Schumacher getting in crucial points

The first few races weren’t pleasant to Schumacher as he failed to score his first F1 career points. But his luck came in Silverstone, where he broke his drought, followed by another incredible performance in France.

The 12-point haul by Schumacher in the last two races has brought him at P15 in the standings. Moreover, it also gave a crucial push to Haas in the constructors’ race.

Whether the German race driver will manage to fetch more points in the last 10 races remains to be seen. Surely he could if the new design passes the scrutiny of FIA.

