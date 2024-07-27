Lewis Hamilton Keeps Lando Norris’ Hopes Alive Despite Warning Him of ‘Challenging Task’ Ahead

While it seemed like it would be another dominant season for Max Verstappen and Red Bull, Lando Norris and McLaren have emerged as surprise challengers. Lewis Hamilton gave his views on this impending championship battle of 2024. Hamilton warned Norris of the steep challenge of beating Verstappen, with the McLaren driver being 70+ points behind the Dutchman. However, the Mercedes man did not deem it as “impossible”.

Per RaceFans.net, Hamilton said, “There was a time I was here when I was 40 or something points behind. But 70 is a big number when you’re against a car that has probably very, very close to a 100% record”.

The seven-time champion highlighted how impeccable Red Bull has been in the past two seasons, particularly Verstappen, who is still living up to that benchmark. Thus, Hamilton added, “It is not impossible but it is a very high, huge challenge and task”.

Norris himself showed some confidence in his championship hopes after the Hungarian GP. While the #4 driver had to settle for second in Budapest, he was buoyant about chasing Verstappen down.

Driver Standings after Round 13 The gap to Max is chipped at again, while Lewis leaps up two places ⬆️ #F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/tnT5a3Ksao — Formula 1 (@F1) July 21, 2024

After the Belgian GP on Sunday, there will be 10 races remaining in this season. With F1 headed for a month’s summer break, McLaren and Norris would want to tighten the screws on Red Bull and Verstappen at Spa Francorchamps.

Even the Milton Keynes outfit is giving them the chance to do so, with the three-time champion not registering a win in the last three races. In fact, his outburst in Hungary could be a further sign of Red Bull’s deteriorating situation.

Verstappen and Red Bull’s tense situation may hand the advantage to Norris and Co

Verstappen struggled with multiple factors during the Hungarian GP weekend. While he qualified well in the top three, the Grand Prix unraveled his weekend with car balance issues and the Red Bull pit wall worsening things with strategy blunders. This frustrated the Dutchman massively which was evident via his radio conversations.

Heading into the Belgian GP weekend, Verstappen and his team may be looking to sort these issues out. With the Spa track seemingly more favorable to the RB20, they would want to capitalize on their better pace this weekend.

However, Verstappen will have to do so from the middle of the pack as he will have to serve a 10-place grid penalty for taking a new internal combustion engine [his fifth of the season]. As a result, McLaren may have the advantage of grabbing a better result.

Max Verstappen has been handed a 10-place grid penalty for taking a new power unit ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix Yuki Tsunoda will start from the back of the grid for multiple new components#F1 #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/h9nw5q70kZ — Formula 1 (@F1) July 26, 2024

Besides, Red Bull also have a decision to make with Sergio Perez’s abysmal form. With reports about his potential ouster after the Belgium GP weekend, they may have another shake-up coming their way. However, if Red Bull chooses to retain Perez and the Mexican fails to deliver in the coming races as well, it could hugely benefit McLaren in the fight for the title.