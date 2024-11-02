mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Labels Brazil Sprint Race as ‘One of the Worst Experiences’ as W15 Barely Keeps Up With Williams

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team

Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, So Paulo, Brazil. 2.November.2024; Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team | Credits- IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Interlagos has been one of Lewis Hamilton’s happy hunting grounds over the years, having won three times in Brazil. This year, however, winning seems a long way away. Heading into the weekend, Hamilton was expecting a tough time considering how difficult Mercedes’ season has been but his inklings took a turn for the worse after his Sprint performance.

Hamilton could finish only P11, almost half a minute behind winner Lando Norris.

“Definitely a very difficult race, that’s one of the worst races. I felt the car just sliding around and zero grip,” a frustrated Hamilton said after the Sao Paolo Sprint.

The seven-time World Champion, accustomed to battling at the front, rarely encountered backmarkers like Williams during races—unless he was lapping them. On Saturday, however, the W15 struggled to keep pace with the Grove-based team’s cars.

Unsurprisingly, Hamilton wasn’t pleased, especially considering how far Williams trails Mercedes in the Constructors’ Championship standings.

“Even the Williams, could barely keep up with them for a period of time. Lots of work to do to try and change the car, flip it on its head for quali,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Hamilton’s teammate, George Russell, secured a solid P6 finish. While it wasn’t the position Mercedes had hoped for, they were likely willing to accept the result given Hamilton’s struggles.

Unfortunately for the team, this outcome also confirmed that Mercedes is now mathematically out of contention for the Constructors’ Championship.

Mercedes’ late-season performance drop could have serious consequences for 2025

Mercedes’ 2024 season can be summed up in one word: inconsistent. After a challenging start, the Silver Arrows demonstrated signs of revival by winning three races leading into the summer break, creating the impression that the old Mercedes—one that consistently challenged for victories—was back.

However, issues with a revised front wing and floor soon began to cause headaches once again, much like they had for much of the season.

Next season is going to be a stop-gap for all the teams as they prepare for the 2026 regulations change. Therefore, in all fairness, the concepts and cars from 2024 are going to be carried forward into next year. And with where Mercedes find themselves, the W16 could also be a tough nut to crack for their drivers.

Recent form shows the Silver Arrows to be knocking on the doors of the midfield. Throughout this season, the Brackley-based squad has been unable to resolve the inconsistency issues on the W15. Neither have they been able to unlock the viable operating window of their car.

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

