Lewis Hamilton left the track at midnight only after he figured out how to win the 2022 Belgian GP

Lewis Hamilton said that he only left the Belgian Grand Prix at midnight trying to figure out how to win the Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has always been known for trying to find the limits. The seven-time world champion has also been seen leaving the paddock last on each day of a race weekend. This was on display once again during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

The Brit said that he had gotten back home from the paddock at 12:30 in the morning. The Mercedes driver was trying to figure out a way to get the best possible race result in Spa.

Hamilton’s actions seem understandable. The season so far has been disappointing with regard to Hamilton and Mercedes’ high standards. The Brackley outfit has been off the pace so far this weekend.

This is seen as a golden opportunity for Mercedes to get their first win of the season with Verstappen and Leclerc starting lower down the grid and starting their end-season charge to catch Ferrari for P2 in the constructors’ championship.

Also Read: 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton laments Mercedes’ slow place despite making promising developments

Lewis Hamilton was trying to make sure there was no stone unturned

Lewis Hamilton stayed late in the paddock trying to leave no stone unturned in order to find a way to the Belgian Grand Prix. Despite the Mercedes outfit seeming way off the pace, Hamilton was in the paddock till midnight in order to find out how to win the Belgian Grand Prix for the fifth time.

The Mercedes driver faces the task of winning the race from P4 on the grid. Hamilton qualified in P7 but was promoted after grid penalties were applied.

This is another example of Hamilton’s determination to find the limits and hard work. It also shows why the Brit is a successful seven-time world champion.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton shares what his emotions were after losing 2021 title race to Max Verstappen