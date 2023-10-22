Lewis Hamilton Makes Insane Michael Jordan Flex That Makes the Crowd Go Wild

To say that Michael Jordan revolutionized the NBA would be an understatement for many. However, when it comes to Formula One, Lewis Hamilton has had a similar impact on the sport. The British driver not only had an influence on the sport with his racing abilities, but he also played a substantial part in promoting it worldwide. Nevertheless, now that F1 has made its way to the American circuits, Lewis Hamilton has found a way to excite the fans by creating a crazy Michael Jordan link.

Advertisement

Although, while talking about the achievements of both superstars, Jordan has set some incredible records by winning six NBA championships and two Olympic gold medals, while Lewis Hamilton is just one championship away from etching his name in the history of Formula 1.

Similar to Michael Jordan’s ambition to outperform his competitors, Lewis Hamilton, while not currently in a superior car, has put forth some of the best moves and remained consistent even in the lesser W-14. However, as the F1 circus has arrived in the United States, Hamilton has been seen flexing of having a special bond with Michael Jordan in a viral video circulated by @fiagirly.

Advertisement

Assessing Lewis Hamilton’s revelation about receiving an encouraging text from Michael Jordan

Hamilton’s connection with the former Chicago Bulls great is well known, as the seven-time champion considers Jordan to be his hero. Last month, Mercedes posted a video on social media in which several team members alluded to their favorite sporting legend outside of Formula One as the GOAT.

While many drivers were found being snarky, Lewis Hamilton confessed that NBA legend Michael Jordan was his hero. The NBA legend is held in high regard by the British driver, and on the other hand, Jordan also never shies away from showing his admiration for the Mercedes maestro. Besides, in May of last year, Hamilton was discovered mentioning Jordan’s commercial venture and aiming to rise above an active career as a source of motivation.

Fast forward to now, and as the F1 circus has arrived on the American circuit, Hamilton’s latest antics regarding getting a motivational text from the renowned athlete have made the audience go crazy. In a recent Twitter clip published by @fiagirly Lewis Hamilton was showing off about receiving a text from the two-time Olympic winner. While addressing the crowd, Hamilton said, “ I was actually texting with Michael Jordon this morning. It was kind of crazy.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fiagirly/status/1715833383152947604?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

As soon as the British ace revealed the secret, he began chuckling and blushing certainly demonstrating how highly the Mercedes maestro admires Mr. Jordan. While adding further, Hamilton said, “I woke up to a message but it’s just always very surreal to have the opportunity to meet some of these people you’ve grown up watching and admiring,” However, the admiration does not appear to be one-sided, as the great NBA star has also attempted to offer Hamilton a deal to compete in, which could have changed the fate of the Mercedes Maestro.

How did Michael Jordan give Lewis Hamilton a chance to change his fate?

In a surprising turn of events in 2021, Michael Jordan requested Lewis Hamilton to team up with NASCAR great Bubba Wallace and change his fate. What happened in the Abu Dhabi final is evident to all of us, but what transpired in Hamilton’s life following that was absolutely an opportunity to make a decision.

According to rumors, Jordon approached the seven-time champion about underwriting a $25 million salary from 2022 till the end of 2024. Besides this, while evaluating the contract, the basketball champion was expected to extend his personal involvement in the project. This deal would certainly have meant an incentive beyond the summit of motorsports for Lewis Hamilton, who suffered a heartbreaking defeat in 2021.

Considering their likely shared principles, Hamilton would have been quite interested in this collaboration. According to sources, Hamilton did not hesitate to sign the deal initially since Jordan’s NASCAR objectives included younger teams for disadvantaged drivers as well as competing in the many feeder series’ that make up the various lineups. Regardless, that is all past, though if the deal had been inked, it would have undoubtedly had an impact on the sporting world.