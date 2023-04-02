Tom Brady’s ‘New Girlfriend’ Reese Witherspoon Once Compared Herself to Michael Jordan on Social Media

NFL superstar Tom Brady, who recently announced his second and final retirement, is again making the headlines. However, this time around, the reason behind the coverage is not football related. In fact, it involves the 7x Super Bowl champion’s love life.

Last year, Tom went through a very dark phase. His FTX investment yielded poor results, his football season turned out to be a disastrous one, and his marriage of 13 years with Brazilian bombshell Gisele Bundchen also came to an end. After calling it quits on his NFL career, Tom has been spending a lot of time with his kids.

Reese Witherspoon once called herself the Michael Jordan of #BackToSchool Prep

However, Tom is reportedly getting back into the dating game and while his first wife was a supermodel, his second one might be an Academy Award winner. Yes, we are talking about the Reese Witherspoon-Tom Brady union rumors.

Alright, jumping straight to Tom’s second marriage is a bit too far-fetched an assumption. However, there are several similarities between the two stars which are forcing people to believe in this wild rumor. Reese has three kids from two partners, just like Tom. Moreover, the Hollywood diva’s last marriage ended recently, exactly like Tom.

In addition to this, just like Brady, even Reese is a massive Michael Jordan admirer. Back in 2019, letting everyone know that for her, being compared to Michael Jordan in any way possible, is the ultimate form of respect, Reese had Tweeted, “they call me the Michael Jordan of #backtoschool prep… ok fine, maybe they don’t, but that’s how I feel this week. 1 kid down, 2 to go!”

They call me the Michael Jordan of #backtoschool prep… ok fine, maybe they don’t, but that’s how I feel this week. 1 kid down, 2 to go! 🙌🏼 @draperjames pic.twitter.com/Vb1NyGLxlT — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) August 18, 2019

Exactly how did the Tom Brady-Reese Witherspoon dating rumors begin?

Several reports have emerged recently, suggesting that Brady is now looking to get back into the dating game. While he was rumored to be dating Slovakian model Veronika Rajek a little while ago, the legendary QB decided not to respond to them. This suggests that Brady wasn’t, in any way, interested in dating the gorgeous Instagram influencer.

Even Veronika stopped dropping Brady dating hints after he retired. However, just when all the fan attention was moving away from Tom’s alleged new lover, an anonymous source ended up breaking the internet by suggesting that Tom is romantically involved with Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon.

An anonymous insider told DeuxMoi, per fresherslive.com, that Witherspoon, who recently announced her split from her ex-husband Jim Toth after 12 years of marriage, is romantically involved with Brady. Many fans called this rumor way too good to be true.

Moreover, there hasn’t been any official statement issued on this particular subject by any of the involved parties. Until anything substantial comes across, it wouldn’t be wrong to term the Brady-Reese union update a simple rumor.