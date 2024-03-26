Lewis Hamilton Makes Toto Wolff a Laughing Stock by Exposing Something Best Kept a Secret

Both Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff joined Mercedes back in 2013. Since then, they have gone on to create a formidable partnership, winning multiple world championships together. With time, they also became close and are now good friends. Taking advantage of this, Hamilton recently made Wolff a laughing stock by disclosing information, that the latter would have wanted to remain a secret.

Advertisement

According to @askolatte on X (formerly Twitter), Hamilton revealed a time when Toto and his wife Susie Wolff were racing against each other during a ‘Mercedes day out’. Hamilton added, “We did a Mercedes day out in Iceland one time and Susie was there and she kicked his a*s.”

Advertisement

Wolff will not be pleased with this disclosure because of his racing roots. The 52-year-old made an attempt at rallying long before he entered the world of management. After beginning his career in Formula Ford, Wolff won his category in the 1994 Nurburgring 24 Hours. He also competed in The FIA GT championship and Italian Championship.

Even though he is an ex-racing driver himself, Wolff will also not be ashamed of losing to Susie Wolff. Many would argue that she is much better than Wolff in this field, and even participated in a free practice session for Williams in F1 back in 2014. Susie Wolff is considered by many to be a pioneer for women in motorsports.

How Christian Horner once mocked Toto Wolff

Banter between Christian Horner and Toto Wolff has always been an entertaining sight for the audience. In 2023, Horner did what Hamilton did, and made fun of the Mercedes boss’ driving career. He insisted that his participation in races mattered more, because while he competed, Wolff just “took part”.

As reported by Planet F1, Horner admitted to the modesty of his racing past. This realization kicked in for the Red Bull boss when he joined Juan Pablo Montoya for a pre-season test and found that he was not capable of replicating the same level of result. However, despite him believing that his racing career was merely modest, he couldn’t help but take a jab at Wolff.

Advertisement

Horner said, “Well obviously, I raced and Toto took part. Of course, it gives you an insight into the emotions that a driver goes through and some of the challenges.”

Wolff and Horner did not excel in the world of motorsports, but once they delved into management, they became the recognized stars that they are today.