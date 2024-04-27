Amidst Rift Rumors, Brand Aiyuk Reaches Out to HC Kyle Shanahan as 49ers Draft WR in 1st Round

The San Francisco 49ers selected Florida’s WR Ricky Pearsall as the 31st overall pick on Thursday Night’s NFL draft. This came as a shock as this could mean that the 49ers are looking to trade one of their star WRs Deebo Samuels or Brandon Aiyuk.

However, Aiyuk, who is in the middle of contract negotiations with the team, has approved of the 49er’s latest move of bringing Pearsall to the team, even texting HC Kyle Shanahan his approval.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Brandon Aiyuk sent a text message to San Francisco’s general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan stating, “Fire pick, can’t lie.” Aiyuk and Pearsall were former teammates who played together for Arizona State in 2019, following which Aiyuk declared for the NFL draft.

Aiyuk’s contract has just one year remaining following which he will become a free agent in 2025. However, the 49ers still haven’t offered him a contract extension or a trade which makes it a bit complicated for Aiyuk.

Pearsall, who played five seasons for the Gators and performed exceptionally well in the 2023 season catching 65 receptions for 965 receiving yards and 4 receiving touchdowns. Moreover, he also rushed for 62 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns.

NFL Fans Weigh in On Brandon Aiyuk’s Text

While Pearsall’s potential is promising, Brandon Aiyuk remains crucial, having contributed to the Niners’ Super Bowl run in 2023. However, soon after Adam Schefter released the news, NFL fans sided with different theories. Some stated that his message to the head coach could be sarcastic while some said it could be well-meaning.

Despite no contract extension yet, Aiyuk’s role remains significant for the upcoming season. His recent strong performances in the league have already ensured he will earn well if signed by the San Francisco 49ers or any other team. Thus, concerns about his cryptic message to the head coach are unwarranted as Aiyuk likely appreciates the team’s efforts to strengthen the offense.