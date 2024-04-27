Deebo Samuel Trade Rumors: While San Francisco 49ers Draft WR, Star Receiver Takes Call From AFC Behemoth

When the San Francisco 49ers used their 31st overall pick to draft Florida Gators Ricky Pearsall, rumors of Brandon Aiyuk’s departure spread like wildfire. However, it seems the former Arizona man won’t be the one moving on. The same cannot be said about his partner in crime, Deebo Samuel.

Advertisement

As per Josina Anderson, the club had prior discussions about the possible options and trading Deebo Samuel. However, any negotiation with any team willing to sign Samuel will be tough and the 49ers have a laborious process ahead of them. The teams usually haggle on compensation, and draft picks involved but there are other factors to consider too.

Though he has never been one to get big numbers, his production has gone down since 2021 when he recorded 1400 yards. Last season, he had nearly 900 yards on 60 receptions along with 7 TDs. He missed games with injuries and battled a few other knocks. However, when he didn’t play, the 49ers suffered offensively, losing games and with Purdy throwing picks.

The Niners want their receiver to block, which would be difficult for him given recent injuries and advancing age. As per Spotrac, he signed a 3-year, $71,550,000 contract back in 2022. The 49ers have an out on his contract in 2025. He is expected to earn $20,972,000 in 2024, which means any contract negotiations that begin after the next season will make him ask for a bigger salary. The 49ers also have to give Aiyuk and Purdy contract extensions soon.

The Patriots which struggles offensively with no receiver coming close to the 1000-yard mark, might have to rehaul that receiver room. They have been rumored to be a likely contender for the 49ers wideout.

New England Patriots Receiver Room

The Pats have made a few signings to strengthen their receiving core though none of them are high-profile names with Deebo’s pedigree. They signed K.J. Osbourne from free agency from the Vikings. He had 540 yards with 3 TDs for them, playing as WR3 behind Jefferson and Addison.

Another one of the former 49ers receivers, Kendrick Bourne, had 37 receptions and managed to get only 406 yards but found the end zone four times. Demario Douglas, their 2023 sixth-round pick, impressed last season despite starting only 7 games. He racked up 561 yards playing in one of the worst offenses. However, he failed to register a TD.

New England signed Smith-Schuster signed a three-year, $33 million contract, hoping he can turn around and do the similar things he did when the Steelers drafted him. However, he was the worst of the bunch. The Super Bowl winner played only 11 games, had only 29 receptions, and managed to get a depressing 260 yards.

Any addition to that core would be a welcome addition, especially with a new QB at the helm in Drake Maye. The Patriots were also rumored to be interested in Aiyuk. However, getting Deebo Samuel too will be a big haul if they can manage to get the deal over the line. Whether the player wants to move there is a different thing. A fresh start with a team that is in rebuilding mode will be an ideal situation for Samuel.