Lewis Hamilton net worth and career earnings 2022- How much money does the seven-time World Champion make?

Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time having won seven World Championships since his debut in 2007.

Hamilton made his F1 debut in 2007 for McLaren, teaming up with reigning two time Champion Fernando Alonso. In just his rookie season, he surprised many in the paddock by finishing runner up in the Championship, just one point behind eventual winner Kimi Raikkonen.

In 2008 he won his first World Title with the Surrey based team, where he stayed till 2012. 2013 saw him make a questionable move to Mercedes, a team that was finding it’s feet in the sport. Today we all know how that move panned out.

Mercedes and Hamilton kickstarted an era of dominance with the latter winning six World Titles with the Silver Arrows between 2014 and 2020. Now 37-years old, he has built a legacy that will be tough to match in the years to come.

In the process of becoming F1’s greatest, Hamilton also became one of their richest. The Brit has multiple endorsements and sponsors, and he also earns a lot of money from his Mercedes contract.

How much does Lewis Hamilton earn from driving and endorsements?

Lewis Hamilton has a net worth of $285 million as of 2022. This is according to various websites including Celebrity Net Worth. His Mercedes contract itself, is one of the most lucrative deals for any athlete in any sport today.

Hamilton earns around $50 million per year from his contract with the German team. He penned this bumper contract with the Brackley based team in 2021, that will keep him at the outfit till 2023. The total valuation of this contract is estimated to be around $147 million.

The Mercedes driver also earns close to $15 million per year from the several endorsements he has. Some brands and companies that are tied to him are Tommy Hilfiger, Gran Turismo Sport, Monster Energy, IWC, Sony and Petronas.

Hamilton also has possession of plenty of valuable assets, including a car collection worth close to $20 million. Some of his cars in the collection include a Mustang GT500, La-Ferrari and a 1966 Shelby Cobra.

The 37-year old is one of the most marketable athletes in the world, and his huge net worth and large number of endorsements are a testament to that fact.

