Lewis Hamilton on Why He’s No Longer Investing in Cars

FORMULA 1 ROLEX BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2022 , in the picture Lewis Hamilton GBR , Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team with the Mercedes AMG Project ONE Plug in Hybrid Supercar | Credits: IMAGO / Nordphoto

Being one of the richest athletes in the world, it is no surprise that Lewis Hamilton has one of the most diverse collections of automobiles among F1 drivers. But the seven-time World Champion has called it a day on that front. He has no interest in expanding his collection and has found a new interest to replace it with.

Hamilton had always considered buying cars as an investment and handled them accordingly. It’s also why he kept the mileage of all his cars low, so as to not increase its resale value.

“The last car I bought was the AMG One,” he said to AMuS. “But that was also my last supercar for the time being. I don’t really have any desire to buy any more at the moment.”

“I prefer to invest my money in art now,” the 39-year-old continued. “I’m constantly discovering new artists, especially great black artists.”

Hamilton, an advocate for diversity and equal rights, combined his business interests with his motive — bringing talented black individuals into the spotlight. Perhaps that’s why he chose art, as it’s something he couldn’t have done by buying more cars.

Hamilton still has a huge collection worth over $15 million. Besides the Mercedes AMG ONE—a limited edition model made by the Silver Arrows—Hamilton has also splurged on old-school classics. A Ferrari LaFerrari, a 1966 Shelby Cobra 427, and a 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 are some of the iconic cars in his garage.

@LewisHamilton original 1966 427 Shelby Cobra is an absolute beast!! Surely one of the most beautiful cars ever made! pic.twitter.com/LfxwXXjIu2 — Tom Hallam (@TomHallamF1) April 29, 2015

However, Hamilton has been selling some of these off, such as the Pagani Zonda 760 LH. He parted ways with it for around $11 million — a staggering amount for a second-hand car, even though it was a rare piece. It aligns well with his recent comments of cars being an investment, and him not being interested in more.