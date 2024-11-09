“You Don’t See a Lot of Diversity Still”: Lewis Hamilton on Challenges of Being a Black F1 Driver

An advocate for racial equality in F1 and beyond, Lewis Hamilton has stirred the needle since making his debut in the sport 17 years ago. A lot has changed since then, and Hamilton has been at the forefront of most of it. However, he isn’t satisfied and wants to see more.

The seven-time world champion answered questions from kids in a recent promotional segment. Chloe asked him how he felt about being the first black driver on the grid, and Hamilton took a trip down memory lane to recall how he felt when he was a child.

“I think when I was younger, it’s something you notice a lot because you’re the only person of color there, and it is something I’m reminded of pretty much every time I arrive at a Grand Prix track, where you don’t see a lot of diversity still,” Hamilton said in a Mercedes YouTube video.

#F1 | Lewis Hamilton speaks about diversity after taking the 2023 Team picture: “I’m not going to lie. We just did a team photo and I still look and I’m like, ‘Damn, we still have so much work to do’. There’s three people of colour, for example. But there are a lot more women. But… pic.twitter.com/v8ttkDRWuc — deni (@fiagirly) December 2, 2023

Hamilton, for a long time, saw very few black people work in F1. He worked hard to change that, and it has opened new doors of opportunity for several people.

In 2021, he launched the Hamilton Commission to increase the representation of the black community in UK motorsports by creating more opportunities in STEM fields. Off the track, Hamilton is highly active in the fashion community, working to promote emerging Black designers who have been previously underrepresented.

At 39, Hamilton is one of F1’s most experienced and successful drivers. Hamilton remains the only black driver in F1, with no talented star close to changing that in the near future.

Based on his comments about the ongoing lack of diversity, it’s clear that the sport still has a long way to go before he’s truly satisfied.