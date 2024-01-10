Lewis Hamilton Once Hilariously Used ‘British Sarcasm’ After a Reporter Urged Him to Advise ‘Monegasque Charles Leclerc’

Having been born and brought up in Monaco, Charles Leclerc knows the Principality like the back of his hand. Despite that, F1 presenter/interviewer Tom Clarkson once asked Lewis Hamilton if he had any tips for Leclerc for his first Monaco GP back in 2018. The now 7-time champion took the opportunity to try his hand out at some dry ol’ British sarcasm.

Advertisement

When asked to give Charles some advice, Lewis turned to him and asked,

“Are you from Monaco, Charles?” When the then-Alfa Romeo driver responded affirmatively, Hamilton simply answered, “okay, so you grew up here.”

Advertisement

Many failed to understand Hamilton’s response but it fit the occasion perfectly. That is because almost every question that came Charles’ way was in some way or the other related to his Monegasque heritage. Naturally, Leclerc responded by narrating memories from his childhood living in the Principality. With that backdrop, Hamilton dropped his response with a straight face.

The response also reiterates the fact that Leclerc wouldn’t necessarily need any advice, having been a resident of the streets where the annual race takes place. For context, the Principality is located on a land area that covers just 0.81 square miles.

Despite that, against all odds, he hasn’t registered a podium finish in his 6-year F1 career so far. Turns out, he did need a piece of advice from the Mercedes ace, after all.

Charles Leclerc and the Monaco GP curse

Charles Leclerc’s Monaco curse has become a well-known gag among fans. Each time he has come out looking to impress the fans from his hometown, he has only come out disappointing. Most of the time, it wasn’t an error on his part that cost him dearly. It was either a mechanical failure, a strategic blunder, or just an unlucky crash.

Advertisement

In 2018, a brake failure sent him crashing into the back of Brendon Hartley. While his race ended then and there, owing to 90% completion of the race, he got an official classification. In 2019, driving for Ferrari this time around, the Monegasque retired after just 16 laps owing to excessive floor damage after getting squeezed between Nico Hulkenberg and a wall. F1 gave Monaco a miss in 2020 owing to COVID-induced restrictions.

In 2021, Leclerc managed to secure the pole position. However, during the reconnaissance lap, a driveshaft failure ruled him out before lights out. In 2022, the Ferrari boy started from the pole but this time around, a strategic blunder cost him not just a race win but also a chance at podium.

The only silver lining was finally being able to finish the race. In the most recent iteration of the race, Leclerc secured P3 in qualifying but dropped down to P6 on the starting grid after being found guilty of impeding Lando Norris. He finished the race in the same position.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ZohairHaddiouii/status/1661297197751713795?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Call it an eerie coincidence, but Charles hasn’t had a pleasant experience driving in F2 or even for show runs on the Monaco street track. A crash and suspension failure prematurely ended his only F2 Monaco race in 2017. In 2023, a week before the F1 race, Leclerc crashed Niki Lauda’s 1974 Ferrari 312 B3 in the barriers.