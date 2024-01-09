“We Were Like Enemies”- Charles Leclerc on How His Relationship With Max Verstappen Bettered Since Their Karting Days

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen used to share a very intense rivalry during their karting days, that many thought would affect their relationship when they got into F1. Thankfully for both drivers, this didn’t happen, as Leclerc revealed that they are on very good terms. Their days of being each other’s “enemy” are surely behind them now.

Advertisement

Leclerc is 26 years old and has quite a few contemporaries on the track he grew up karting with. However, he singles out Max Verstappen and Alex Albon as his toughest competitors in karting in an interview posted on YouTube by SAVSF1WORLD.

Leclerc is then asked to comment on how fierce their rivalry is today. To this, the Monegasque driver says that he is on speaking terms with everyone and that his relationship with Verstappen especially, has evolved a lot.

Advertisement

“In karting days, we were like enemies, basically. We were fighting for championships together. And so, it was always quite tricky.” , said Leclerc.

The Ferrari driver went on to speak about the positive relationship they share today. He insists that both have them have grown and matured. Consequently, their relationship has taken a turn for the good.

This is also evident when the two drivers duel out on the F1 track. While many thought animosity would redevelop between the two, Verstappen and Leclerc have been quite civil, and seem to enjoy each other’s company now.

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen’s on-track duels

At the start of the 2022 season, Ferrari and Red Bull were close to each other in terms of performance. This led to Leclerc and Verstappen – the lead drivers of their respective teams – dueling on track. Their battles were close and fierce, but very clean.

Verstappen, who used to lose his temper while he was in similar situations with Lewis Hamilton in 2021, seemed to be level-headed. Both drivers, and even the team principals seemed to enjoy the hard racing these two drivers put on display.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CRASH_NET_F1/status/1632365355761913857?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Unfortunately, Ferrari’s performance took a major hit as the season progressed. This paved the way for a comfortable victory for Verstappen in the championship, and Leclerc got left behind. 2023 too, saw the Dutchman dominate, and Leclerc was in no place to challenge his childhood rival.

However, 2024 brings optimism for Ferrari and its fans. Leclerc will be hoping for a strong Ferrari car underneath him, as he looks to dethrone Verstappen.