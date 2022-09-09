F1

Lewis Hamilton or George Russell winning Italian GP could mark return of ‘God Save the King’ anthem in F1 after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing

Lewis Hamilton or George Russell winning Italian GP could mark return of 'God Save the King' anthem in F1 after Queen Elizabeth II's passing
Somin Bhattacharjee

Previous Article
"Underdog, put that on a t-shirt!": Shaquille O'Neal lost all control, couldn't stop laughing at a meme about Kenny Smith and a dog
Next Article
"I think that could cause more chaos": Michael Clarke shuts critics for asking Aaron Finch to be dropped from ICC T20 World Cup
F1 Latest News
Lewis Hamilton or George Russell winning Italian GP could mark return of 'God Save the King' anthem in F1 after Queen Elizabeth II's passing
Lewis Hamilton or George Russell winning Italian GP could mark return of ‘God Save the King’ anthem in F1 after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing

Lewis Hamilton or George Russell winning the Italian GP in Monza could see the ‘God…