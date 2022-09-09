F1

“Someone drunk must’ve made up that rating”: Max Verstappen insists that his 84-rated race engineer deserves higher rating in F1 Manager 22

"Someone drunk must've made up that rating": Max Verstappen insists that his 84-rated race engineer deserves higher rating in F1 Manager 22
Somin Bhattacharjee

Previous Article
"Thank you for all the love and support": Virat Kohli promises fans to come back stronger after scoring his 71st international century against Afghanistan
Next Article
$160 million Matthew Stafford took a knee disobeying wife Kelly who advocated against it
F1 Latest News
"Someone drunk must've made up that rating": Max Verstappen insists that his 84-rated race engineer deserves higher rating in F1 Manager 22
“Someone drunk must’ve made up that rating”: Max Verstappen insists that his 84-rated race engineer deserves higher rating in F1 Manager 22

Max Verstappen believes that his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase’s rating in the F1 Manager 22…