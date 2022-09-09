“Someone drunk must’ve made up that rating”: Max Verstappen insists that his 84-rated race engineer deserves higher rating in F1 Manager 22

Max Verstappen believes that his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase’s rating in the F1 Manager 22 is ‘ridiculously’ low.

Verstappen has spoken highly of Lambiase for a very long time. He has been a race engineer at Red Bull since the 2015 season and has always been Verstappen’s point of contact during races.

The 24-year-old has often insisted that he wants Lambiase at his side for the rest of his F1 career. Earlier this season, he became Red Bull’s Head of Race Engineering but also continued his role as Verstappen’s own race engineer. The duo has a very good relationship as they have both previously stated.

As a result, Verstappen revealed that he is not satisfied with the rating Lambiase got in F1 Manager 22. The game was released earlier this year and it has become widely popular. In F1 Manager, the user can take complete control of an F1 team, and guide it to glory while managing every single aspect of the outfit.

This ranges from choosing your own drivers to managing contract negotiations and also being in charge of the staff working under you. Race Engineers too, have a rating in this game and Lambiase has a rating of 84 in-game.

Max Verstappen wants to speak to developers of F1 Manager 22 game

Verstappen recently revealed how shocked he was when he saw his race engineer’s rating in game. Lambiase was given a communication rating of just 70/100 which even baffled fans. The conversations between Verstappen and Lambiase have always seemed fluent and direct. Furthermore, they have a great understanding over the team radio.

“His rating is ridiculously low,” Verstappen said. Someone I think completely drunk must have made up that rating. So I’ll speak to the people in charge.”

F1 Manager 22 has every single race engineer in F1 listed currently. Lewis Hamilton’s race engineer Peter Bonnington is the highest rated race engineer in-game with a rating of 93. Fans and Verstappen want Lambiase to get a similarly high rating.

Verstappen is currently on course towards winning his second consecutive World Title. The Dutchman is currently 109 points ahead of second-placed Charles Leclerc in the Drivers’ Standings with just seven races to go.

