Charles Leclerc’s $1 Million car gets high police security ahead of Italian gp

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc’s $1 Million car gets escorted by police in Italy ahead of the Italian GP this weekend.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc received a police escort in Italy ahead of the Italian GP this weekend. He was seen driving his iconic $1 Million worth Ferrari 488 Pista Spider down the streets of Italy with police cars and bikes surrounding him.

Leclerc is heading into Ferrari’s home race this weekend at the Monza circuit where he claimed his glorious victory in 2019 battling against the Mercedes.

The Scuderia has also launched a special new livery for the weekend as the company celebrates its 75th anniversary. This year also marks the 100 years of since the Monza circuit was constructed.

The special livery is not just limited to the F1-75 but extends to the race suits, helmets and merchandise. The new design is yellow on the fin, rear wing, and front wing – along with highlights on the race numbers.

The team says that yellow is their “second colour” as one of the colours of their home town Modena.

Leclerc expects a difficult weekend at the Italian GP

The Ferrari driver will arrive in Monza with a 109 points deficit to the championship leader Max Verstappen. Leclerc has been struggling to claim victory since the Austrian GP and going ahead into the Italian GP he expects a difficult weekend.

Speaking to the media he revealed that at least on paper it looks difficult. He said that the Monza circuit does not exactly fit the Ferraris and Red Bull is expected to be fast this weekend as well.

However, he is hopeful citing the surprises he has had from the cars over the season. “Comparing to Red Bull especially because it’s a bit more consistent throughout the whole year, we are slowing down the straights.”

“Their main strength this year is straight-line speed, we seem to be a bit quicker in the corners,” he further added.

