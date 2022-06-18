“Bad day to be a Ferrari fan” – F1 Twitter anguished as Charles Leclerc takes grid penalty; drops to back of Canada GP grid

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to start the Canada Grand Prix from the back of the grid as he takes up new power unit elements.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc faced an engine failure during the Azerbaijan GP last weekend and had to retire from the race. Ferrari has now confirmed that the engine is beyond repair and therefore has given the Monegasque a completely new power unit ahead of the Canadian GP.

Leclerc was already facing a 10-place grid penalty going into the qualifying of the Canadian GP on Saturday. He had taken up new control electronics on his Ferrari F1-75 during the Free Practice session.

But as FP3 got underway, Leclerc had to take up further power unit elements that took him beyond the 10-place grid penalty.

He is now facing a back-to-the-grid penalty for taking up a new engine altogether. The Monegasque driver new Internal Combustion Engine, Turbocharger, MGU-H, MGU-K and Exhaust.

His teammate, Carlos Sainz also received a new Ferrari ICE, this third of the season, so avoids a grid penalty.

F1 Twitter divided as Charles Leclerc gets penalty

Some fans think that the Italian team has taken the right step by giving a Leclerc a new ICE that puts him at the back of the grid. On the other hand, there are some who just wanted to see their favourite driver at the top this weekend.

Bad day to be a Ferrari fan — Chakolitt (@Chakolitttt) June 18, 2022

It would have been a huge mistake not to do this — Julian Turner (@ShaolinJT) June 18, 2022

when will this end pic.twitter.com/VCFFsZWd1r — ron is seeing louis 🍂 (@guacadec) June 18, 2022

Charles Leclerc to start at the back of the grid tomorrow 🥲 — Matt Gallagher (@MattyWTF1) June 18, 2022

He has the ability to force his way into the midfield pretty quickly. If the rain keeps up, who knows what will happen. — Ben Hayward (@Bayward1) June 18, 2022

All down to Carlos — . (@SUFCcode) June 18, 2022

