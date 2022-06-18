“Pierre Gasly is a fantastic driver and will race for AlphaTauri in 2023”: Is Red Bull academy graduate set to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2024?

Scuderia AlphaTauri’s team principal Franz Tost confirmed that Pierre Gasly will be racing for the Italian outfit till the end of 2023

Pierre Gasly had a great start to his 2022 season. He finished fifth in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix taking crucial ten points and helping boost the team’s morale for the rest of the season.

Currently tenth in the world championship, Gasly is 20 points ahead of his teammate Yuki Tsunoda. The Japanese rookie has also shown a glimpse of having a future in Formula 1.

Pierre Gasly’s potential alternate teams for 2024

The French driver has three top 10 finishes to his name already this season and is on the radar of the top team’s recruitment panel.

Whereas, Sergio Perez extended his deal with Red Bull till the end of 2024, and Max Verstappen’s contract ran till 2028. This signifies that Red Bull is not looking for Gasly anymore.

Scanning the other teams, Gasly could possibly make a switch to Aston Martin or Mercedes in 2024. Despite Toto Wolff denying any possibility, it all depends on Hamilton extending his contract.

“Pierre Gasly will race for AlphaTauri in 2023” – Franz Tost

Franz Tost spoke about Gasly’s future at the FIA press conference. He confirmed that Pierre Gasly will continue to drive for AlphaTauri in 2023.

Additionally, he reflected on Gasly’s 2022 season considering the two retirements. Tost added: “Unfortunately, at the beginning of the season [he suffered] with a lot of reliability issues. For example, in Bahrain when the battery caught fire.”

The Austrian team boss was in full praise of his French driver. In the end, he stated: “I am really happy now that at least in Baku we could show how good he is. He [Gasly] is showing fantastic performance.”

