Lewis Hamilton Pioneers Unprecedented Change for Mercedes: “Never Done This Before”

Lewis Hamilton, a trailblazer on and off the track, has done wonders for Mercedes since joining the Brackley-based outfit in 2013. Other than the six World Championships he won on the track, Hamilton has been a huge commercial asset to the team. Before leaving for Ferrari in six months, he leaves behind a memorabilia of sorts by altering a t-shirt made by Mercedes’ sponsor Tommy Hilfiger.

Hamilton started working with the brand in 2018 after his fourth World Championship victory. And over the years, he has become its face. Since the Briton will leave Mercedes after the end of 2024, his association with Tommy Hilfiger will also come to an end.

In one of their last-ever collaborations, Hamilton decided to add some silver stars to the sleeve of a Tommy Hilfiger-designed t-shirt, and he admitted, “Mercedes has never done this before.” The stars added were silver to reflect his association with the Silver Arrows. Moreover, since Tommy Hilfiger took his advice and added those stars, it shows how seriously the 39-year-old is taken in the world of fashion.

Lewis Hamilton’s relationship with Tommy Hilfiger

When Hamilton goes to Ferrari, he will likely partner up with a new brand, and become its face. However, the time he spent with the American fashion brand will never be forgotten, least likely by its founder, Thomas Jacob Hilfiger.

Earlier this year, the two met ahead of the Chinese GP in Shanghai, where Hilfiger said, “He is the most elegant human being on the red carpet.” 

Hilfiger’s praises earn Hamilton the nod of approval from one of the richest and most successful fashion moguls of all time. Hamilton too has the utmost respect for Hilfiger and admitted that he “couldn’t hold a candle” to him.

Hamilton has always been in love with the fashion industry. When not occupied with F1 duties, he travels all over the world, attending fashion events, including the MET Gala where he stole the show three years ago. Hamilton, to promote young fashion designers from the black community, bought a table just for them at the event in New York.

