At The End Of An Era, Lewis Hamilton Takes Final Blessing From $450 Million Mogul Tommy Hilfiger: “Couldn’t Hold A Candle To You”

With Lewis Hamilton moving away from Mercedes in 2025, several sponsors are also set to bid adieu to the team. Tommy Hilfiger is one such brand, whose association with Hamilton and the Brackley-based outfit will come to an end. Ahead of the 2024 Chinese GP, Hilfiger and Hamilton came together, with the former showering Hamilton with immense praise.

With a $450 million net worth (per Celebrity Net Worth), Tommy Hilfiger has built a fashion empire most only dream about. A fashion icon himself, the 73-year-old was always an admirer of Hamilton’s clothing sense. Hilfiger said, “He is the most elegant human being on the red carpet,” and when Hamilton said he was second to him, the American designer replied,

“No. I couldn’t hold a candle to you.”

The conversation took place right before the GQ Night ‘The Twist Party’ in Shanghai. Hosted by Tommy Hilfiger, Hamilton made time out to attend the event. He was joined by fellow ambassadors Li Qin, Patty Hou, Victor Ma, Nova Heart, and Zhou Yiran, among other Chinese celebrities.

The partnership between Hamilton and Hilfiger started back in 2018, thanks to the latter’s initiatives. Meeting each other at fashion shows often, Hilfiger went to Hamilton and said that needed to do something together.

Hamilton didn’t pay much heed initially because he didn’t think Hilfiger meant it. However, when he approached a second time, the Mercedes driver started believing. He spoke to team principal Toto Wolff, and an iconic partnership between the two parties began.

Lewis Hamilton and Tommy Hilfiger’s iconic collaboration

At the dinner party in Shanghai, Hamilton and Hilfiger discussed the start of their collaboration, which began over six years ago. Both entities have varying tastes in fashion, which was widely on display throughout the event. While Hilfiger was all suited up, the Mercedes driver took a more casual approach. The seven-time world champion believes that fashion is mostly about putting something on and feeling comfortable and good while wearing it.

Hamilton also recalled the early days of their partnership, referring to it as entering an ‘internship.’ Having never gone to a fashion school, Hamilton took the opportunity to work with Hilfiger and his team as his chance to learn from some of the top names in the industry. Having earned valuable insights, the 39-year-old could expand his horizons in the fashion world and start expressing himself more freely.

Hamilton’s causal approach to the night was a result of the same. The streetwear-loving F1 driver opted to don a vintage basketball jersey and baggy Timberland jeans. Per him, not only was it the comfortable choice, but it was also a callback to the early 2000s when artists like (late) Aaliyah opted for a similar vibe.