Lewis Hamilton Recalls Feeling Shocked When Tommy Hilfiger Approached Him With This Idea

Seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton and acclaimed designer Tommy Hilfiger sat down during the Chinese GP weekend to reminiscence about their friendship. During the conversation, they discussed the first time they collaborated, and how Hamilton was in utter disbelief.

The duo first collaborated back in 2018. They released the TommyXLewis collection. Speaking about the first time they worked together, Hilfiger remembered, in a video uploaded by the brand on their YouTube channel, how impressed he was with the Briton because of his enthusiasm and the fact that he had brought his ideas to the table.

But being approached by the legend that Tommy is, was unfathomable for the #44 driver. Recalling the first time Hilfiger pitched a collab with the Briton, Hamilton revealed, “I definitely didn’t think you were serious. I was like, what? There’s no way Tommy wants to do something with me.”

As Hilfiger later revealed, the duo had since become very good friends. But it all started with a young Lewis Hamilton idolizing the now 73-year-old fashion mogul. The Briton was a massive hip-hop fan, and seeing his pop idols draped in Hilfiger’s style really endeared the American to him.

Tommy Hilfiger’s influence on the young boy was immense. “I remember seeing some of the work you were doing, I was like, I would love to work with Tommy. Like that was the dream,” added Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton drove his “greatest” qualifying lap after partying with Tommy Hilfiger

During their conversation, Hamilton discussed the New York party he attended hosted by Tommy – just a day before he flew out for the 2018 Singapore GP. The #44 driver revealed how people were not happy with his extra-curricular activities and suggested that he shouldn’t travel that much.

However, come Saturday, he went on to register arguably the greatest Qualifying lap ever driven. On the narrow and bumpy streets of the Marina Bay Circuit, the then-four-time world champion stunned everyone in attendance.

Lewis Hamilton’s pole lap Singapore 2018 pic.twitter.com/yEF4uCWqcY — Fatal (@LewisWinAgain) March 13, 2024

Hamilton defied even the simulations his team had made in terms of the fastest lap possible on the track. He clocked in at a mammoth 1.36.015 to clinch the pole. James Allison was left awe-struck as he said, “It is difficult to put into words how it feels on days like this. It is overwhelming on so many levels. It was a breathtaking performance from Lewis.”