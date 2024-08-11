Lewis Hamilton Receives Royal Treatment by Beninese Crown While F1 Star Attempts to “Reconnect With His African Roots”

The F1 summer break is going on with the F1 factories shut. This gives the drivers and engineers a couple of weeks to relax and take a vacation. Lewis Hamilton decided to take a vacation to Benin in West Africa. The seven-time champion received Royal treatment as he connected with his ancestors.

“The journey holds special significance for Hamilton, who has expressed a desire to reconnect with his African roots. His ancestors have deep ties to Benin, a country with a rich and complex history”, wrote Nasuba.info as the website detailed Hamilton’s visit to Benin.

“Upon his arrival, Hamilton was warmly welcomed by the King of Abomey, an encounter that made a strong impression & underlined the importance of this moment for the champion. As he prepares to leave Benin this Saturday evening, Lewis Hamilton departs with indelible memories 1/2 pic.twitter.com/eLpGv8Hhke — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) August 10, 2024

Hamilton was warmly welcomed by the King of Abomey as he visited the former capital of the Kingdom of Dahomey. Abomey was the Briton’s flagship destination for the vacation being home to one of the 12 royal palaces from the Dahomey period.

Hamilton’s father Anthony hails from Grenada, with his grandparents moving to the United Kingdom in the 50s. Grenada is a Caribbean island that suffered from African enslavement. This is where Hamilton’s African roots can be traced.

The seven-time champion visiting a country like Benin, especially Abomey — a city that’s mostly in ruins — is a huge thing for the country. Hamilton’s visit will surely give the country some exposure and put them on the map for many around the world. Although, this is not the first time the Briton has visited Africa.

Hamilton’s 2022 Africa visit helped him gain a “new perspective in life”

Hamilton has always been vocal about the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. Being the only driver black driver on the grid, Hamilton has been asking for diversity on the grid, not only in F1 but across all motorsport categories.

In 2022, Hamilton took a trip to multiple African countries during the summer break. The seven-time champion had a heartbreak losing the 2021 championship and then being beaten by new teammate George Russell. The African trip helped Hamilton gain a new perspective.

According to rothschildsafaris.com, Hamilton said, “I’m finally tracing my roots through Africa… to say this journey has been a grounding experience is an understatement. This has been a life-changing reset. I feel like I have gained a new perspective on life [and] grown an even stronger love for animals.”

Hamilton’s trip started with a visit to the Kwessi Dunes located deep within Namibia’s NamibRand Nature Reserve. This was followed by Gorilla Trekking in Rwanda and then a visit to Kenya to admire the Wildlife and culture of the locals. The trip ended in Tanzania with a classic African safari.