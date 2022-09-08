Lewis Hamilton refused to appear in court case that saw fine of $200,000 on former friend and F1 driver

Lewis Hamilton refused to take part in a court case that saw his friend and former F1 driver charged with a $200,000 fine in 2012.

Lewis Hamilton refused to appear in court for friend and former Force India driver Adrian Sutil’s court case for an alleged assault on the executive of the Lotus team owner Genii Capital

In 2011, after finishing P3 at the Chinese Grand Prix, Hamilton with his friend, Sutil went partying at a nightclub in Shanghai. On the same night, Sutil attacked Eric Lux, chief executive of the Lotus team owner Genii Capital.

He inflicted grievous bodily harm to Lux. According to Guardian, the Force India driver had struck Lux with a champagne glass, causing a wound in his neck that required 24 stitches.

The case was taken to Munich district court where Sutil was found guilty. He was charged with an 18-month suspended sentence and fined $200,000.

Hamilton was required to be present in court to give the evidence for the case but instead, his lawyer informed the court that Briton could not do so due to his commitments with his team McLaren. However, his statement was read out in court.

The court hearing in Germany was scheduled for January 30 and 31 and McLaren was set to launch its 2012 F1 car at their factory in Surrey, England on February 1.

Sutil accused Lewis Hamilton of being a coward

Outraged by Hamilton’s failure to attend the matter in court, Sutil had accused the then McLaren driver of being a coward. He said that the Briton was “not a man” and insisted that the two were no longer friends.

Following the court’s initial verdict Sutil and his prosecuting attorney both appealed against the ruling. The attorney claimed that the video evidence had not been considered carefully.

Along with that, the absence of one of the witnesses in court and other important circumstances have not been considered as well.

