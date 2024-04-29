Lewis Hamilton Reveals How He Started His Journey Into the Music Industry

Aside from being an accomplished F1 driver, Lewis Hamilton also has great passion for music. Wanting to explore the realm, the Mercedes driver even released a song in collaboration with Christina Aguilera a few years ago. Following the success of the song, Hamilton has now revealed what led to him following a path down the musical lane.

The Briton appeared in a Q&A promotional video for the new Mercedes AMG GT. According to a video snippet of the same on Twitter (now X), Hamilton said about the start of his musical journey:

“I think it was on like a garage band or something. Pairing samples together.”

He also mentioned how he started playing the guitar when he was 13. Besides the guitar, Hamilton is also handy with a DJ set. The seven-time world champion also revealed that a piano draws him in as well.

Given his inclination towards playing instruments, the 39-year-old carries a full music set with him wherever he goes. Once time permits, the set comes out, and the #44 driver completely immerses himself in music.

Talking about immersing in music, Hamilton also likes to tease his fans while doing so. An example of the same came in March this year when the Briton posted a cryptic photo on his Instagram story. The photo saw a standing mic set up in what looked like a recording studio.

However, the future Ferrari driver never revealed anything further. Regardless, Hamilton often speaks about some of his favorite artists and also expresses his wish to make some unique music. Though for some reason, the Briton has been hesitant so far.

Diving deeper into the musical inclinations of Lewis Hamilton

Lugging a whole music set around wherever you go sounds like a tedious task, even if you have a bunch of people doing it for you. But, for Hamilton, it is necessary, as it allows his creative juices to flow unrestricted.

Hamilton said having a music set around him allows him to work on his music any time anything comes to his head. The 39-year-old even gets ideas for a new music piece in his dreams, and he can work on them as soon as he wakes up.

However, none of these songs have ever gone public. While Hamilton never addressed the topic himself, one of his singer-songwriter friends, Eric Bellinger did. Speaking during a recent interview, Bellinger appreciated the vocal range the British driver had to offer. He claimed Hamilton could certainly “hit the note.”

But, it still wasn’t enough to convince the Mercedes driver to release his songs. Speculating a potential reason for the same, Bellinger said it perhaps had to do with Hamilton’s worry over how his fans would react to the songs.

Often addressing himself as a Taylor Swift admirer, many believe Hamilton to have drawn his inspiration from the global pop icon. However, the 39-year-old one revealed his favorite artists were two lesser mainstream artists in TY Dolla $ign and MaidenTYO.