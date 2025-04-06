mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Reveals ‘Unknown Issue’ That’s Causing Ferrari’s ‘Underperformance’

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari appears in the media session during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Japan, on April 3, 2025

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari appears in the media session during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Japan, on April 3, 2025
Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

It was yet another disappointing afternoon for Lewis Hamilton, whose start to life at Ferrari has been difficult with very few moments of joy. Far away from the podium places, Hamilton had to settle for a P7 finish in Suzuka today, as he managed to make up just one place.

For Ferrari, it was an improvement from China two weeks ago, where they suffered a double disqualification. Hamilton’s six points and teammate Charles Leclerc‘s 12 points, thanks to the Monegasque’s fourth-place finish, took the team to P4 in the Constructors’ standings, 16 points ahead of Williams. Still, it’s far away from where they would want to be.

As things stand, the performance issues for the Maranello-based outfit are showing no signs of improvement, with experts even claiming that they are clueless. “They know they are in trouble and do not know how to get better,” 1997 champion Jacques Villeneuve said after qualifying.

Hamilton’s comments after the Japanese GP have now further proved the Canadian former driver’s point.

“We found something on the car that’s been underperforming for the last three races, so I’m really hoping when that’s fixed, I’ll start getting a bit better results,” the seven-time world champ said.

He further revealed that the issues have cost him over a tenth-of-a-second per lap. It’s affecting him in qualifying, which in turn has proved costly in the race.

Talking about what the problem exactly is, Hamilton added, “I think it’s just they’re aware of it and they don’t know what’s [causing], they don’t know why and so as I said when a new component comes hopefully it’ll be gone and it’ll be the same across cars.” 

Ferrari won’t have much time to regroup, as they head to Bahrain for the second race of the season’s first triple-header. But it’s not just their qualifying pace that’s a concern. Radio communication has been a recurring issue this season, and Suzuka was yet another example of that ongoing struggle.

Hearing Hamilton and Leclerc’s tense exchanges with their respective race engineers raised several eyebrows. Damon Hill, 1996 world champion, took to X (formerly Twitter) to write, “Bl***y hell. Ferrari radio coms! It’s like married couples!”

It’s an issue the team must prioritize because without seamless communication between drivers and engineers, Ferrari risks repeating the strategic blunders that once made them the joke of the paddock.

The mysterious mechanical issues plaguing the SF-25 may not be resolved over the final two races of this triple-header—Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. But the communication problems between drivers and race engineers are well within Ferrari’s control, and it’s an area they can and must improve.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Formula 1 Editor Somin Bhattacharjee fell for the sport as well as Fernando Alonso on the same day — during the Spaniard’s thrilling victory at the German GP in 2010. Over the years, the passion magnified manyfold, and metamorphosed into a writing career in 2021. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. He has penned over 2,700 articles for TheSportsRush, presenting a diverse range — news reports, opinions, and exclusives. A true Tiffosi, Somin never gives up on a chance to defend the Ferrari boys as a fan. As a sports writer though, he remains objective to the core and relishes opportunities to follow and engage in dissecting the action during races. That’s where the real thrill lies for him. Beyond the racetrack, Somin plays different sports including soccer. He enjoys exploring other sporting events and proudly supports Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

Share this article

Don’t miss these