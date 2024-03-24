Double Disaster for Mercedes as George Russell Crashes Out of the Australian GP

Mercedes’ Australian GP went from bad to worse, with George Russell following Lewis Hamilton in suffering a DNF. The entire weekend was far from ideal for Mercedes, with Russell’s potential points finish being the only positive for the team. Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be for the Silver Arrows, as their younger driver ended the race with the car on its side.

It was all going relatively well for Russell until the penultimate lap of the outing at Albert Park. Looking to overtake Fernando Alonso for P6, he pushed his car a bit too hard, leading to disaster. Coming too close to Alonso’s car, Russell lost all airflow, and there was no downforce to help him maintain control.

Eventually, the Briton encountered major oversteer, sending him into the gravel trap at high speed. He then hit his front left tire into the wall before completely losing control, and ricocheting back on the track to the right, breaking the front left suspension. The W-15 came to a halt, with George Russell’s car ending up on its side and the medics coming over to help the Mercedes driver get out.

Thankfully, the British driver sustained no injuries from this crash. However, Mercedes suffered a lot of damage. Aside from the reparation cost from Russell’s car, Lewis Hamilton‘s W15, which had a power unit issue, also needs their attention.

Both their drivers ended up with a DNF, meaning Mercedes earned no points in Australia. This result adds insult to injury for the team, who seem to be going the wrong way on their supposed road to resurgence.