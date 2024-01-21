Sebastian Vettel and X-Men Star Michael Fassbender Enjoy Skiing Together in the Austrian Alps

Sebastian Vettel, now away from the world of F1 is exploring different interests. This winter, he traveled to Austria where he took part in the Kitz Charity Trophy, but he had a superhero (or supervillain to some) by his side. German-Irish actor Michael Fassbender, who played the role of Magneto in the X-Men franchise, was seen sharing a laugh with the four-time world champion, and it sent the F1 community into a frenzy.

Fassbender is a very famous actor and has starred in some critically acclaimed films such as – Inglorious Basterds, 300, and Jane Eyre. However, he became a household name after becoming Magneto in the Fox Studios’ X-Men universe. He has starred in several X-Men movies, and his portrayal of the anti-hero Magneto has earned him several plaudits.

F1 fans who recognized Fassbender in Vettel’s pictures were ecstatic. Together, they went skiing. But it wasn’t just recreational, as they were competing for a trophy. The Kitz Charity Cup was organized to help the mountain farming families in need and it took place on the Austrian Alps earlier this week.

While Fassbender has several projects that are in the making, Vettel seems to have a lot of free time on his hands. He retired from F1 back in 2022, but fans are surely happy to see the German former driver in front of the cameras, competing in a Charity skiing tournament.

Sebastian Vettel and Michael Fassbender delight fans

After Fassbender and Vettel‘s appearance at the Kitz Charity Trophy, pictures became viral on social media. It is safe to say that the fans loved the idea of the two of them sharing the frame.

A user named Sabrin said, “I’m never recovering from this.”

While Vettel was goofing around, he kicked a giant cube with Fassbender looking on. This made a fan wonder if Vettel entered a “kids” event again. Hilariously, ‘Chawan‘ replied asking, “Does he know he’s the main character?”

Overall, Vettel’s presence delighted fans. He was one of the most liked personalities during his time in F1, and even today, the majority of the community misses his presence. “I want to keep him in my pocket,” said a user named Naca, summing up what many feel.

Vettel has been away from F1’s limelight for a long time. However, fans are eager to see him return, even if it’s not as a driver like Lewis Hamilton suggested. He has been a good leader, so maybe he will be back one day as a team principal.